KCTCS board hears compensation improvement plan, approves updated bylaws

VERSAILLES – At today’s Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) Board of Regents meeting, the board heard a presentation on plans for improving the system’s compensation and job classification strategy. People from across all 16 colleges were engaged to develop an approach to begin to address issues such as hiring practices, salary compression, salary increases and salary schedules.

“We value our employees and deeply regret that we have not been able to provide the level of compensation they deserve,” KCTCS Board of Regents Chair Lisa Desmarais said. “We must put a stake in the ground and do what has to be done to attract and retain our hard-working employees. The plan we heard today is the first step toward realizing this commitment to our employees.”

The board also approved updated bylaws and reduced the number of board committees to two – Audit Committee and System Policy and Planning Committee. Additionally, the board heard a report from Dean Dorton, a Lexington accounting firm, that was hired to conduct internal audits for the system.

KCTCS President Paul Czarapata presented his annual goals and objectives, which the board will use to evaluate his performance next June. The goals and objectives focus on:

A listening tour of all 16 colleges to gather information to help guide the development of a new four-year strategic plan.

Developing the KCTCS 2022-2026 Strategic Plan and Action Plan.

Prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the system.

Exploring ways to provide for innovative academic access and improved educational models to help students gain skills most relevant to current and future state workforce needs.

Prioritizing the workforce education and training prong of the KCTCS mission to better serve the Commonwealth.

Promoting fiscal accountability across the system by creating alternative revenue sources and aligning staffing needs and work environments with post-pandemic realities and enrollment.

Three faculty and staff Regents were honored for their service to the board —Angela Fultz, faculty member from Maysville Community and Technical College; Tammy Thompson, staff member from West Kentucky Community and Technical College; and Mark Wells, faculty member from Big Sandy Community and Technical College. Elections will be held this fall to replace these Regents, who attended their final meeting today.

The board also heard updates on:

Postemployment Benefits Trust

2022-2024 biennial budget request

Institutional Advancement

Academic and Workforce Services

Administrative Services Report

Computer surplus initiative at Bluegrass Community and Technical Colleg

In other business, the board:

Approved an Associate in Applied Science degree in apprenticeship studies at Somerset Community College.

Ratified 40 certificate and 21 diploma programs.

Approved 13,124 academic credential requests between April 10-July 16, 2021 (associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates). These credentials include: 9,404 candidates for certificates; 589 candidates for diplomas; and 3,131 candidates for associate degrees.



The next Board of Regents meeting is scheduled for December 3 at the KCTCS office in Versailles.