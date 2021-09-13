PHOTO: Putting out fires
Cloverfork Volunteer Fire Department members responded to a fire at the Highsplint Lake playground, where equipment had gone up in flames during early morning hours. The blaze, which destroyed a slide, was quickly contained by the firefighters. The crew also expressed gratitude to Life Guard and the Kentucky State Police. (Photo by Cloverfork Volunteer Fire Department)
