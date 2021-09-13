District court for Sept. 13, 2021

Compiled by Paul Lunsford

District Court Cases

The following cases have been heard in Harlan District Court. Judge Scott Lisenbee presiding:

Dylan Turner, 35, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent). No contact with alleged victim.

Tiffany Rose Kincaid, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree criminal trespassing – jury trial scheduled Oct. 26.

Willie Sanders, 54, failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on warning.

William D. Leath, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Oct. 26.

Billy W. Wynn, 41, failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 13.

Misty Maggard, 37, of Loyall, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 2.

Everett Middleton, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Oct. 19.

Dylan Turner, 35, first-degree assault – waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent). No contact with alleged victim.

Penny Madden, 62, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 13.

Gladys Wallace, 33, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – failed to appear for hearing.

Justin Harris, 36, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Tiffany Sexton, 26, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.

Christopher Stewart, 32, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest – failed to appear for hearing.

Theresa Allene Estes, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – jury trial scheduled Oct. 19.

Cody Jordan Garrett, eight counts of fishing gear use regulations, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, drinking alcoholic beverages in a public place, criminal littering – jury trial scheduled Oct. 26.

Bryan Wesley Harris, no operator’s/moped license, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

Billy Wynn, 41, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $10,000) – waived to grand jury.

Tiffany Rose Kincaid, third-degree criminal trespassing – jury trial scheduled Oct. 26.

Sherri Boggs, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree disorderly conduct, endangering the welfare of a minor, menacing – jury trial scheduled Oct. 26.

Tiffany Rose Kincaid, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – jury trial scheduled Oct. 26.

Bryan Harris, 42, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – jury trial scheduled April 5, 2022.

Tiffany Rose Kincaid, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – jury trial scheduled Oct. 26.

Lisa M. Helton, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Oct. 12.

Sherry Boggs, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, resisting arrest – jury trial scheduled Oct. 26.

Millard Cecil Sears, failure to give or improper signal, license to be in possession, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Oct. 12.

Melissa Brooke Stephens, 26, failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on warning.

Tracy P. Rogers, 42, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) – failed to appear for hearing.

Brian Keith Rose, 53, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance (first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 25.

William D. Leath, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree wanton endangerment – jury trial scheduled Oct. 26.

Brian Patrick Fultz, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Oct. 26.

William D. Leath, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Oct. 26.

Dallas Alexander Senters, 27, failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on warning.

Adam J. Southerland Jr., disregarding traffic control device (traffic light), improper turning, failure to give or improper signal, no operator’s/moped license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt – jury trial scheduled Oct. 26.

Dustin Massingale, 37, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief – waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).

Krystal Hope Ward, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance (second offense), driving motor vehicle using hand-held mobile telephone, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt – jury trial scheduled Oct. 26.

Kenneth R. Wilder, 39, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – dismissed on proof.

Ashley M. Kilgore, fourth-degree assault (minor injury), resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct – jury trial scheduled Oct. 12.

Sherry T. Wilson, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), operating vehicle with expired operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – jury trial scheduled Oct. 26.

Brenda Cothern, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Oct. 12.

John Bustle, 38, of Loyall, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – failed to appear for hearing.

Nancy Marie Crider, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (second offense) – jury trial scheduled Oct. 12.

Brent Pace, 25, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – failed to appear for hearing.

Byrd Smith, 38, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Bryan Wesley Harris, license to be in possession, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

Brandon Trammell, 35, of Evarts, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree attempted burglary – jury trial scheduled April 5.

Brandon Trammell, 35, of Evarts, second-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – jury trial scheduled April 5.

Willie D. Turner, 29, improper registration plate, no operator’s/moped license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Robert Boyl, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance (first offense), failure to give or improper signal, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper equipment – jury trial scheduled Oct. 12.

Danny L. Irvin, 57, receiving stolen property (under $500) – jury trial scheduled April 5.

Kennedy K. Hatfield, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance (second offense) – jury trial scheduled Oct. 12.

Christopher P. Gilbert, possession of marijuana, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, reckless driving – failed to appear for hearing.

Roger Asher, 48, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, license to be in possession – failed to appear for hearing.

Virgial S. Anger, 47, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

Johannah Michelle Krol, 37, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifing, under $500), third-degree criminal trespassing – failed to appear for hearing.

Dylan E. Turner, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, more than 2 grams methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent).

Ronald Williams, 46, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Joshua Belcher, 37, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.

James Philpot, 32, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license plate not legible – failed to appear for hearing.

Angel Foley, 26, third-degree criminal trespassing – failed to appear for hearing (bench warrant).

Douglas Ray Lamb, 32, of River Ridge, improper passing – pleaded guilty, fined $183.

Matthew Hall, 34, of Louisville, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Joseph Tyler Lowe, 33, failure to produce insurance card, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed on warning.

Kimberly Johnson, 54, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – pleaded guilty, fined $193.

Kimberly Johnson, 54, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

Tara Cox, 37, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) – failed to appear for hearing.

Phyllis Casolari, 43, installment of non-compliance tinting on vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – failed to appear for hearing.

Desirae Davidson, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – failed to appear for hearing.

Joshua Keith Dixon, 32, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.