Charles W. ‘Red’ Sellars, 80 of Lynch, KY, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. He was born on October 3, 1940 to Raymond and Flora Risden Sellars. Red had a rewarding career as an educator working at Lynch High School, Cumberland High School, and Southeast Community College. He was also a member of the Cumberland Church of God. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He was the biggest fan of the greatest athletic program in the history of the known world- The University of Tennessee. He was Rocky Top Red!

He is preceded in his death by his parents, Raymond Sellars and Flora Risden Sellars; and siblings, Jack Sellars, Joyce Sellars Wilder, and Charlotte Ruth Sellars.

Red is survived by his wife, Mitzi Barnes Sellars of Lynch, KY; Children, Mia (Mike) Cornett, Telly (Heather) Sellars, Jamey (Heather) Sellars; grandchildren, Nick, Sawyer, Spencer, Ethan, Ella, Kate, Ava, Emory, Leslie; as well as a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 3 until 6 pm at the TriCity Funeral Home.

His Celebration of Life will be Sunday, August 29, 2021, from 2 until 3 pm at the TriCity Funeral Home with the Reverend Jacob Doyle, Dr. Bruce Ayers and his son, Jamey Sellars, officiating.

The burial will be private with military rites at the graveside by the Harlan Honor Guard. Pallbearers are Telly Sellars, Jamey Sellars, Michael Cornett, Sawyer Cornett, Spencer Cornett, Ethan Sellars, and Nick Cornett.

All services will require a mask due to maintaining the health and safety of family and friends. We are also asking family and friends attending services to wear something orange. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to the Southeast Education Foundation at 700 College Road, Cumberland, Kentucky, 40823.