Pirates slay Green Dragons

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing writer

After a scoreless first half, the Berea Pirates scored two touchdowns each in the third and fourth quarters to claim a 29-8 victory over visiting Harlan on Friday.

It was Berea’s first win since defeating Jellico (Tenn.) on Nov. 1, 2019. The Pirates were 0-9 last season.

It also marked the fifth straight season the Dragons have opened the season with a loss.

Harlan’s only touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a pass by from Cade Middleton to Jayden Ward.

Evan Browning added a two-point conversion.

Middleton completed 12 of 22 passes for 112 yards. He threw two interceptions.

Ward had four receptions for 36 yards. Dylan Middleton caught three passes for 31 yards. Darius Akal added 25 yards on two receptions.

Dylan Middleton and Triston Cochran each rushed for 29 yards. The Green Dragons only gained 58 yards on the ground.

Jared Eldridge and Dylan Middleton led the Harlan defense with nine tackles each. Robert Sanford followed with eight. Cade Middleton and Ward recorded seven tackles apiece.

Donovan Montanaro intercepted Berea’s quarterback twice.

Harlan (0-1) will be open this week. The Dragons will travel to Jenkins on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. Harlan’s home opener will be against East Ridge on Sept. 10.

Berea (1-0) entertains Nicholas County on Friday.