Paschal likes having long-tenured coach

Mark Stoops is the second longest-tenured coach in the SEC behind Nick Saban of Alabama and UK senior defensive lineman Josh Paschal says that makes a big difference.

“It just builds a lot of consistency throughout the program, just knowing that your coach has been there since we’ve been here,” Paschal said at the SEC Media Days. “This is my fifth year coming up, and he’s been here for each and every year. He’s been the main guy and the alpha in the facility.

“To keep that leadership on that team and to know that you’re fighting for the same guy that you’ve been fighting for for five years, that gives you a lot of confidence, and it gives the team confidence knowing that we have a coach that’s standing by our side for Kentucky.”