Susie Howard, 89, of Loyall, was born on September 17, 1931, in Bardstown, Kentucky and entered Heaven on June 16, 2021 at Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital. Susie retired from Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital as Assistant Director of Nursing after 40 years of service as a Registered Nurse. She was baptized at Bloomfield Baptist Church in Bloomfield, KY and attended the Loyall Church of Christ and enjoyed spending time at the lake, fishing and Kentucky Basketball and was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Ada Thompson Robinson; her husband, Gillis Howard, Jr.; her siblings, Joetta Sandiford, Tilly Harp, Betty Jean Young, George Robinson, Jack Robinson, Cecil Robinson and Linda Lyvers.

She is survived by her son Glen and wife, Sabra Howard; her granddaughter, Jeri Lynn and husband, Roy Milwee, her grandson, Bradley and wife, Lyndsey Howard; her great-grandson Ridge Milwee and Baby Howard arriving in December 2021. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Elizbeth Orzo and her brother, Steve and wife, Judy Robinson; her sisters-in-law Emma Mae Robinson, Vida Mahan and Freda Parker; her brothers-in-law, Frank and wife, Cora Howard and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Loyall Church of Christ Ladies Aid, 501 Wilkerson Street Loyall, KY 40854.

