Elinor Jo Bowling Williams, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully in Harlan, Kentucky on May 22, 2021.

Elinor Jo was born on January 24, 1929, in Harlan, Kentucky, the only child of Coy and Maude Bowling. She graduated from Harlan High School in 1947.

Those who knew her would describe her as a true Southern Lady with a strong command of social graces, a warm temperament, and steadfast devotion to her faith. Those who loved her would describe her as strong-willed, insightful, and adventurous. To her daughters, she was a role model of strength, independence, and grace. She met adversity with positivity and perseverance. She loved quietly, but fiercely. To her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she was “Goggie,” a name bestowed upon her by her first grandson when given the request to call her “grandmother.” Goggie was undaunted by age or circumstance. She was kind, fun-loving, and cherished the opportunity to make memories with her family. Elinor Jo was unshakeable, unforgettable, and her positive influence in the lives of those who knew and loved her is undeniable.

Elinor Jo is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Williams, and her parents, Coy and Maude Bowling.

Elinor Jo is survived by her two daughters, Tish (Mike) Coldiron of Harlan, Kentucky and Sally (Danny) Ackley of Debary, Florida; her six grandchildren, Josh (Ashley) Coldiron of Baxter, Kentucky, Kellie C. Ellis of Richmond, Kentucky, Matt (Jenna) Ackley of Lake Mary, Florida, Courtney (Greg) Drury of Richmond, Kentucky, D.J. (Jessica) Ackley of Debary, Florida, and Tyler (Tara) Ackley of Lake Mary, Florida; and her thirteen great grandchildren, Mark Thomas Ellis, Saylor Ackley, Kate Drury, Landon Coldiron, Madelyn Elinor Drury, Brynn Ackley, Evan Coldiron, Adelyn Ackley, Leah Drury, Parker Ackley, Caroline Ellis, Eastyn Ackley, and Hailey Ackley; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Elinor Jo’s family will celebrate her life and legacy with a burial at sea in Naples, Florida on June 4, 2021. Memorials may be given in her honor to the Harlan Baptist Church, 102 West Mound Street, Harlan, KY 40831.

Arrangements entrusted to Harlan Funeral Home. www.harlanfuneralhome.com