PHOTOS: That’s a wrap! Another PSF in the books!

Another Poke Sallet Festival is in the books as the 66th annual event closed Saturday night.

Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said in a Facebook post to locals and peers that he was thankful Harlan County was able to have a traditional festival this year.

“It was uplifting to see our local folks of all ages laughing, having fun, socializing and enjoying life,” he said. “I met several people who were here from other states, too, that loved what the festival had to offer. It was a phenomenal weekend!”

So, what exactly did the 66th annual Poke Sallet Festival have to offer?

In case you missed it, the Enterprise has organized the following highlights. You can also scan the QR code associated with this article to view even more pictures from the event.

Carnival Rides

Like most of the Pokes in the past, this year housed some fan favorites when it comes to rides. From the Fire Ball, which takes those who dare all the way upside down high above the crowd, to the Scrambler’s twisting-turning fun, children of all ages and even parents got in on the fun while on these rides, making memories to last a lifetime. (Photos by Emily Perkins)

Torres Family Circus

Celebrated as one of America’s most exhilarating family entertainment group for over 25 years, the Torres One Ring Family brought jaw-dropping performances into the county over the weekend. With aerial acts, juggling, hula hoops and even a “Globe of Death” to showcase their biking abilities, the Torres family was able to captivate each audience member. (Photos by Emily Perkins)

Ohio Valley Wrestling

Wrestling fans didn’t miss out Friday night when the Ohio Valley Wrestling stars were in town. A stage set up in the middle of the Poke square provided optimal viewing from all angles, as hundreds of spectators gathered around for the mens and womens wrestling showcases. (Photos by Emily Perkins and Chris Jones)

Sue Ford Memorial Car Show

Classic cars, hots rods and everything in between lined the streets in downtown Harlan on Saturday for the annual car show. A spectacular display of colors bounced off shining chrome in the midday sunshine as locals and visitors snaked their way through the parked cars, admiring each edge and curve perfectly preserved over the years. (Photos by Emily Perkins)

Miss Harlan County Pageant

Harlan County royalty was also crowned during the Miss Harlan County Scholarship Pageant. Crowned as 2021 Miss Harlan County was Bailey Brock, with Alexa Burris as 1st Runner-Up and Mekenzie Cornett as 2nd Runner-Up. (Photo by Emily Perkins)

Harlan County Pet Show

Critters of all shapes and sizes came to show their stuff at the 2021 Harlan County Pet Show. “Best in Show” was awarded to Aidan Burnette and his sweet pooch Opie Lee. (Photo submitted)

Concerts

As always, the hills of southeastern Kentucky were alive with the sound of music. Featured acts like the local Kudzu Killers, headliner Mac Powell and The Family Reunion, singer-songwriter Walker Hayes and gospel group Sunday Drive joined other local artists throughout the weekend to bring Harlan County some of the best music and shows to date at the annual Poke Sallet Festival. (Photos by Chris Jones)

Run for the Hills 5k

Run for the Hills 5k kicked off Saturday morning in town bright and early as runners lined the streets. The overall winners were announced as Ella Morton and Daniel Joseph. (PSF Facebook photo)