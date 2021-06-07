Food pantry donation helps those in need

Shelves were emptying rapidly at Ann’s Pantry recently due to an increased demand for food assistance.

Now, with a $750 check presented from the Walmart Corporation, shelves of the pantry at Harlan Methodist Church are being restocked to allow volunteers to assist Harlan County families meet food and other needs.

Named in memory of Ann Turner Heck who died of cancer in 2014, the pantry has served hundreds of families since it opened

“On any given Thursday, Harlan United Methodist Church hosts clients in need of both physical and spiritual food,” said Donell Nunez Busroe, a supporter and volunteer at the pantry. “Met with hospitality and warm smiles, clients are encouraged to sit down for a bit, socialize, and share their prayer requests.”

Busroe said that in addition to receiving a food basket complete with toiletries and cleaning supplies, “the clients also have the opportunity to have fellow Christians pray for their needs. The interaction nurtures both the clients as well as the food pantry workers.”

Ann’s Pantry seeks to fill in the gaps for folks who find themselves in need of food and/or prayer, said Busore.

Paul Meister, manager of the Harlan Walmart, presented the check to volunteers gathered at the pantry recently.

“Donations are always welcome. Keeping the shelves full is always a challenge, but one that God has seen fit to meet each and every week through the generosity of supporters,” she said.

The pantry accepts non-perishable food items, household cleaning items and monetary contributions.

Checks may be mailed to Ann’s Pantry, c/o Harlan Methodist Church, 201 East Mound Street, Harlan, KY, 40831.

The pantry may be reached by calling the church at 573-1464 and leaving a message. A volunteer will return your call.