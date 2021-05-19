Cut the ribbon!
On Friday, the Harlan County Chamber of Commerce held five ribbon-cutting ceremonies for five new businesses or businesses with new ownership. The businesses included Cricket Wireless, Abraham’s Music & Instruments, Bluegrass Transit of Harlan, LLC, Southern Maintenance, and The Portal.
