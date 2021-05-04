SULLIVAN: We can choose our thoughts

By Candida Sullivan

God gave us a choice. Sometimes, when life feels uncomfortable, and I feel as if I am drowning in my heartaches, I can’t see my options. During this time, my mind only offers me more sorrows and worries. The more I think about my hardships, the greater they become.

We can, however, choose to look for the good and focus it.

Philippians 4:8 (KJV)

8 Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.

When we find our hearts troubled, we need to examine our thoughts. I do this by writing them out. Just putting my thoughts on paper helps me. It gets them out of my head. Sometimes all I need to do is write them out to feel better, and other times I need to do a little work on them.

Using the above scripture, I can examine my thoughts with these questions:

Is it true?

Is it in the present moment? (Or is it in the past or future?)

Is it complete? (Is the enemy mixing in a little truth with a lie?)

Is it lovely?

Is it a good opinion?

Is it powerful?

Does it praise the Lord?

If not, then I need to let it go and choose a better thought. Sweet friends, we create our lives with our thoughts. Our thoughts become our feelings, leading to our actions that create the results in our lives.

Last week was so tough for me. It showed me again the importance of my thoughts. I got to where I couldn’t sleep because my thoughts kept me awake at night. I know that if I continue on this cycle, then it will make me sick. Therefore, I am working on it all and asking God to help me.

2 Corinthians 10:5 (KJV)

5 Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ.