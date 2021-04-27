Turpin joins ARH Cumberland Valley Medical & Specialty Associates in downtown Middlesboro

MIDDLESBORO – ARH Cumberland Valley Medical and Specialty Associates welcomes Tonya Turpin, MSN, APRN, FNP-C to its medical team in downtown Middlesboro.

Turpin received her Master of Science in nursing from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn. and is a board-certified advanced practice registered nurse, specializing in family medicine. She also received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Lincoln Memorial University.

Before joining the ARH team in Middlesboro, Turpin worked as a nurse practitioner at First Care-Urgent Care clinic in Middlesboro.

Turpin specializes in family medicine and cares for all ages, including annual wellness exams, childhood and adolescent immunizations, women’s health, cold and flu treatment, diabetes management, osteoporosis screening and treatment, and school, sports and work physicals.

“We are pleased to have Tonya join Dr. Rogelio Uy’s staff in downtown Middlesboro,” said Charles Lovell, Barbourville ARH Community CEO. “Tonya has such a compassion for patients, and we are excited to have her join our medical team.”

Turpin is accepting new patients at ARH Cumberland Valley Medical and Specialty Associates, located at 2032 Cumberland Avenue in downtown Middlesboro. To schedule an appointment, call 606-248-4833.