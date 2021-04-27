Property transfers for April 27, 2021
Property Transfers
- Sharon Gayle Jurgens to Timothy Michael and Robin Gaye Howard, et al., tract of land in Harlan County.
- Sharon Gayle Jurgens to Timothy Michael and Robin Gaye Howard, tracts of land in Harlan County – state tax $209.
- Linford and Joann Martin to Trenton C. McKenzie, property in Harlan County – s.t. $52.
- Penelope Ann and Patrick McFadden, et al., to Everett Ray and Sharon Doepel, tract or parcel of land in Loyall – s.t. 50 cents.
- Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Incorporation to Stephanie M. Wilms, property in Harlan County – s.t. $85.
- Kenneth R. and Judy A. Sergent to Jerry W. and Ronda J. Cornett, tract of land in Cumberland – s.t. $2.50.
- Michael G. and Sherry J. Saylor to Baxter D. Sizemore and Cira D. Anderson, tract of parcel of land in Harlan County – s.t. $53.
- Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, by M&T Bank, to Rosanne Ray, proper in Harlan County – s.t. $20.
- Dana (York) and Glenn Steketee to Dwayne and Angela Dose, tracts of land in the city of Benham – s.t. $22.
- Peggy Waller to Dixie and Anthony Burgos, tract of land in Harlan County – s.t. $92.
- Vickie and Robert Rhymer to Brent Alexander Roy, tract or parcel of land in the city of Harlan – s.t, $69.50.
- Southern Construction Company, et al., to David S. Wessin, property in Harlan County – s.t. $14.
