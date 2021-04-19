District court cases for April 19
District Court Cases
- Cody Jordan Garrett, eight counts of fishing gear use regulations, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, drinking alcoholic beverages in a public place, criminal littering – continued for arraignment April 19.
- Bobbi Foley, 42, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, menacing – pretrial conference scheduled May 3.
- Tina Britt, 49, of Harlan, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set April 20.
- Tracy Dewayne Cloud, 30, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent).
- John Deal, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – continued for arraignment April 19.
- Andrew Joseph Baker, 21, license plate not illuminated, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – jury trial scheduled April 27.
- John Allen, 49, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, improper registration plate – first two charges, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.
- Jimmy Lee Stapleton Jr., 48, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – continued for arraignment.
- Donald Wynn, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment April 19.
- Robert Boyl, 45, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure to give or improper signal, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper equipment – jury trial scheduled April 27.
- Donald Howard, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license – continued for arraignment.
- Johnny Skidmore, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – continued for arraignment.
- Joshua W. Smith, improper turning, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.
- David N. Williams, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment April 19.
- Christopher Ingram, 23, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) – continued for arraignment June 21.
- George R. Goins, 51, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference sett June 14.
- Rodney Wayne Cloud, 35, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment June 21.
- Gary Turner, 51, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) – pretrial conference scheduled May 17.
- William Phillip Norris, 24, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, no tail lights, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, license plate not illuminated – jury trial scheduled April 27.
- Kody R. Hardin, 29, alcohol intoxication in a public place, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $193; other charge, dismissed at request of alleged victim.
- Karen Marie Terry, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment April 19.
- Johnny J. Halcomb, third-degree criminal trespassing – pretrial conference set April 19.
- Hope Lannette House, 43, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), improper equipment, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate – continued for arraignment.
- Aaron Robinson, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment April 19.
- Rodney Wayne Cloud, 35, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – continued for arraignment June 21.
- Christopher Lee Billings, 19, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) – dismissed.
- James Presley Billings, 42, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) – dismissed.
- Jeremiah Johnson, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment April 19.
- Jimmy Hensley, 64, of Evarts, alcohol intoxication in a public place – continued for arraignment June 21.
- Samantha Gilbert, 23, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed on proof.
- Sheila L. Cole, dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, violation of local county ordinance – continued for arraignment April 19.
- Jimmy Lee Stapleton Jr., 48, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – continued for arraignment June 21.
- Myranda Perkins, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment April 19.
- Cody N. Morrison, three counts of dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, three counts of dogs to be licensed, four counts of violation of local county ordinance, second-degree cruelty to animals – continued for arraignment.
- Lisa M. Helton, 56, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – continued for jury trial April 27.
- Coral Burkhart, all-terrain vehicle violations – continued for arraignment April 19.
- Georgetta Gross, 41, failure to wear seat belt, booster seat violations, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – continued for arraignment.
You Might Like
Civil lawsuits for April 19
Civil Lawsuits Christopher C. Yount vs. Courtney C. Collins – child support. Unifirst Corporation vs. CIVIL, LLC – contract dispute.... read more