April 16, 2021

On March 31, Harlan County Farm Bureau donated $300 to Christ's Hands located in Harlan, Kentucky.  Christ's Hands purpose is to promote the knowledge of Jesus Christ through service to the residents of the surrounding community. Pictured (from left) is Bryan Toll, director of Christ's Hands, and Dustin Miniard, Harlan County Farm Bureau board member. (Photo submitted)

PHOTO: Harlan Farm Bureau donates to Christ’s Hands

By Staff Reports

Published 1:37 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

