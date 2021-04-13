April 13, 2021

PHOTOS: Rivalry game

By Emily Sargent

Published 4:38 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Harlan County High School and Harlan Independent took their school rivalry to the field under Monday night lights on the Green Dragons’ home turf. Black Bear Tristan Cooper pitched a one-hitter with 18 strikeouts and three walks as his team claimed an 11-2 victory over the Dragons. The two face off again tonight at 5:30 p.m. on the Harlan County High School baseball field. (Photos by Emily Sargent)

