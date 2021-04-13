PHOTOS: Rivalry game
Harlan County High School and Harlan Independent took their school rivalry to the field under Monday night lights on the Green Dragons’ home turf. Black Bear Tristan Cooper pitched a one-hitter with 18 strikeouts and three walks as his team claimed an 11-2 victory over the Dragons. The two face off again tonight at 5:30 p.m. on the Harlan County High School baseball field. (Photos by Emily Sargent)
You Might Like
PHOTOS: Mini Coopers take over
Before continuing their tour off Pine Mountain into Whitesburg, a MINI Cooper club with members all the way from Georgia... read more