PHOTOS: Mini Coopers take over

Before continuing their tour off Pine Mountain into Whitesburg, a MINI Cooper club with members all the way from Georgia stopped at Pine Mountain Worship Center to take in more of the scenic mountains eastern Kentuckians call home. (Photo submitted)

Club members rolled into the county Friday night to explore historic downtown Harlan, participating in a Bloody Harlan Tours Pizza & Paranormal event. The investigation took them along the streets of downtown Harlan, diving into some of the most grizzly murders and stories of violence taking place right here in Bloody Harlan. Not for the faint of heart, the MINI Cooper groupies stuck together on the Sassy Trash sidewalk, a locally owned store that housed a morgue in the old days, before conquering the Harlan County Courthouse where Manzo Shepherd himself was shot and killed. (Photos by Emily Sargent)