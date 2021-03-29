Black Bears battle without Noah against Knox Central

By Paul Lunsford

Certain weapons are needed for a fight.

Trent Noah has been a weapon for the Harlan County Black Bears basketball team for two years.

The Black Bears gave it their all without Noah on Tuesday in the 13th Region Tournament at Corbin, falling to Knox Central 63-47.

Noah suffered a broke foot in the district tournament.

On a good note, HC held Central’s Jevonte Turner to just four points.

It was freshman center Gavin Chadwell proving the punch for the Panthers, pouring 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Chadwell was perfect from the field, hitting all 10 of his shots.

Harlan County (19-6) was led in scoring by senior forward Josh Turner with 18 points. Junior guard Jackson Huff tossed in 14.

Black Bear coach Michael Jones was pleased with the play of Turner and Huff.

“They both kept us in the game,” he said. “Josh carries us tonight. We put Jackson on the point. He did an outstanding job.”

Knox Central raced out to a 25-14 advantage after one quarter.

The Black Bears used an 11-2 run to pull within 36-30 at halftime.

The Panthers struggled early in the third quarter, going over four minutes without a basket. Turner, Maddox Huff and Jackson Huff each scored as HC tied the game a 36.

Knox Central led 40-38 after the third period.

The Panthers outscored Harlan County 23-9 in the fourth quarter.

HC hit 21 of 47 from the field for 45 percent. The Panthers shot 44 percent (24 of 55).

KC outrebounded the Black Bears 33-19.

Harlan County has three seniors from this year’s squad. Tyler Cole, Turner and James Gray, who has had great high school careers. Cole, who was held to four points on Tuesday, joined the 1,000-point club recently and ended with 1,091 career points.

– – – – –

In a low-scoring battle, Clay County outlasted South Laurel 39-35 in Tuesday’s nightcap of the tournament.

Senior guard Connor Farmer led the 15-8 Tigers with 20 points. Connor Robinson added nine points. Raven Abner scored six.

Micah Anders, a senior guard, scored 14 points for the Cardinals, who ended the season with an 18-6 record. Caden Jones and Parker Payne each added six points.

“Micah played a heck of a game,” said South Laurel coach Jeff Davis. “He shot extremely well even after being chased the entire night.”

Clay County took an 11-6 advantage after one quarter and pushed he lead to 21-14 at halftime. The Tigers took a 33-23 lead into the final period.

Clay County will meet Knox Central on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the semifinals. North Laurel (24-2) plays Corbin (14-7) at 6.

– – – – –

Knox Central (63) – Andrew Sizemore 11, Abram Brock 13, Isaac Mills 10, Jevonte Turner 4, Gavin Chadwell 23, Bryce Imel 2, K.T. Turner 0, Blake Ledford 0.

Harlan County (47) – Maddox Huff 8, Daniel Carmical 1, Tyler Cole 4, Jackson Huff 14, Josh Turner 18, Jonah Swanner 0, Tristan Cooper 2, Jeremiah Clem 0, James Gray 0.

HC 14 16 08 09 – 47

KC 25 11 04 23 – 63

3-Point goal: Harlan County 3-14 (J. Huff 3-7, M. Huff 0-1, Cole 0-1, Carmical 0-5), Knox Central 6-17 (Sizemore 3-7, Brock 3-7, J. Turner 0-1, Ledford 0-2). Rebounds: Harlan County 19 (J. Huff 5, Turner 5), Knox Central 33 (Chadwell 11). Harlan County 10 (M. Huff 4), Knox Central 17 (J. Turner 6). Turnovers: Harlan County 10, Knox Central 9.