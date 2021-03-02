SULLIVAN: I get to decide how I want to live my life

By Candida Sullivan

Today I get to decide how I want to view my life. I can focus on my problems or my blessings. God gives us all the freedom of choice. We get to decide if we want to wander around in the wilderness complaining about our hardships or if we want to focus on Him and allow Him to guide us through each obstacle.

Sweet friends, I spend so much of my time trying to avoid problems. Therefore, I keep walking in circles. I don’t have the wisdom or knowledge to overcome my circumstances, so I go through the same hardship over and over.

Amid the trial, the voice of the enemy gets louder and louder. He creates fear in us, uncertainty, and paints us a picture of doom and gloom. When the storm is raging, it is so hard to be still and listen for the still small voice of the Lord. Even when I hear God’s voice clearly, it can be hard to follow it while the enemy yells at me with his lies.

The enemy is the voice of justification for wrong choices. He tells me to sleep in, not write today, not go for a walk, or do anything to make me feel better. He wants us to focus on our pain and hardships.

I am so thankful that God is my light amid the darkness. My precious Lord comforts me and encourages me. Even when the enemy gets me off track, God doesn’t leave me or expect me to figure it out independently. He fights for me and comes to help me.

Psalm 112:4 (KJV)

4 Unto the upright there ariseth light in the darkness: he is gracious, and full of compassion, and righteous.

Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author, inspirational speaker, and certified life coach. Her book, Despite Your Circumstances, won the 2016 CSPA book of the year award. It is her passion to help others learn to overcome their own circumstances. She lives in Tennessee with her husband and children. If you’d like to contact her, please email her at

candidasullivan@yahoo.com.