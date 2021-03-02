Students win new bikes

Cumberland Elementary School’s Save the Children program gave away bicycles to the girl and boy who read the most books and took the most Accelerated Reader test with the best average for the month of February. Winners were William (Hunter) Cornett, who read 29 books and is pictured on the left, and Jessie Holland, who read 10 books and is pictured on the right. Both students are in Mrs. Bethany Hatfield’s second grade class. (Photo submitted)