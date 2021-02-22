Lady Bears routed in 13th Region action

By Paul Lunsford

Whitley County used an 18-12 fourth-quarter outburst on Saturday to edge visiting Harlan County 59-57 in girls 13th Region action.

Darcie Anderson scored six points and Jaycie Monhollen added five in the final period as the Lady Colonels improved to 11-5 on the season.

The Lady Bears were held to one field goal – a 3-pointer by Kylie Jones – in the fourth quarter. HC hit nine of 10 free throws in the period.

Senior guard Reis Anderson led Whitley County with 17 points. Monhollen, a senior guard, followed with 13. Gracie Jo Wilder, a freshman center, added 11.

Freshman guard Ella Karst poured in a game-high 20 points for the Lady Bears. Kassie Owens scored 12. Jacey Lewis finished with nine. Jaylin Smith added seven points and 12 rebounds.

Smith scored six points in the first quarter as Harlan County trailed 17-16.

Lewis and Owens had six points apiece in the second period as the Lady Bears took a 33-27 advantage at the break.

Karst had 10 third-quarter points as HC maintained the lead and led 45-41 entering the final eight minutes.

The Lady Bears shot 43 percent (18 of 42) from the field and were 14 of 16 from the free throw line.

Harlan County (6-8) travels to Lynn Camp on Monday, entertains Knox Central on Tuesday, visits Clay County on Thursday and plays host to Middlesboro on Saturday.

Whitley County plays four games all at home this week, beginning Monday facing Jackson County and Tuesday against North Laurel. The Lady Colonels will host Pulaski County on Friday and Hazard on Saturday.

Whitley County (59) – Reis Anderson 17, Jaycie Monhollen 13, Marissa Douglass 3, Gracie Jo Wilder 11, Darcie Anderson 7, Natalie Moses 2, Katy Powers 0, Dorian Siler 6, Bailey Brown 0.

Harlan County (57) – Ella Karst 20, Jacey Lewis 9, Jaylin Smith 7, Kassy Owens 12, Kellybeth Hoskins 6, Taylor Lunsford 0, Kylie Jones 3, Taytum Griffin 0.

Harlan County 16 17 12 12 – 57

Whitley County 17 10 14 18 – 59

3-Point goals: Harlan County 7 (Lewis 3, Hoskins 2, Karst 1, Jones 1), Whitley County 7 (R. Anderson 4, Monhollen 2, Douglass 1). Rebounds: Harlan County 27 (Smith 12), Whitley County 29 (Moses 6).