Lady Bobcats cut off Harlan for 5-1 record

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

After a two-week layoff due to quarantine, the Harlan Lady Dragons opened 52nd District play on Monday against visiting Bell County.

Harlan committed 36 turnovers and shot 30 percent (14-of-46) from the field as Bell rolled to a 76-37 victory.

“Credit Bell County for that. They put a lot of pressure on us. We had a lot of kids that didn’t handle the ball very well,” said Harlan coach Tiffany Hamm.

The Lady Bobcats only shot 38 percent (25-of-66) from the field but connected on 22 of 35 free throws.

“I felt like we were prepared tonight, but still had that many turnovers. Give credit to Bell County. We’ve got to move past playing hard, but play hard and play well,” Hamm said.

Freshman guard Nadine Johnson powered Bell County with 24 points. Talyah McQueen, a sophomore center, scored 15 points.

Harlan was led in scoring by sophomore guard Emma Owens with 14 points. Freshman forward Aymanni Wynn added 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Lady Dragons outrebounded Bell High 37-30.

“Harlan plays so hard, and we knew they would get after us,” said Bell County coach David Teague. “We didn’t shoot real well tonight, buy they tried to do what we asked them to do.”

Ashton Meyers scored three baskets as the Lady Cats took a 9-1 advantage after three minutes.

Harlan got two baskets by Owens and a free throw from Wynn, but Bell County took a 13-5 lead after one quarter of play. The Lady Dragons had 11 turnovers in the period.

Although Bell outscored Harlan 23-13 in the second quarter, both teams exchanged baskets. The Lady Cats hit 12 of 14 free throws in the quarter to take a 36-18 advantage into the break.

Bell County the second half with a 10-3 run, led by five points each from McQueen and Johnson.

Mataya Ausmus scored two baskets while Lauren McGeorge and Meyers had 3-pointers as the Lady Cats pushed the lead to 60-32 after the third period.

Johnson completed a three-point play and Maggie Calloway knocked down a trey as Bell outscored the Lady Dragons 16-5 in the final quarter.

Harlan got good minutes from several reserves, including Kaylee Leslie, Abbi Fields, Abbie Jones and Annie Hoskins.

“The effort was good,” said Hamm. “The turnovers are something my teams will always have.”

The Lady Dragons played without the services of Scarlett Rowe, Emma Mulkey and Carly Madden.

Harlan (0-3 overall, 0-1 district), plays host to Harlan County on Thursday (varsity only at 7:30 p.m.) and Leslie County on Saturday.

Bell County improved to 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in district play.

The Lady Cats will return to action Friday at home against district-rival Middlesboro. Bell will entertain Barbourville on Saturday.

Bell County 76, Harlan 37

BELL COUNTY (5-1)

Talyah McQueen 6-13 3-6 15, Nadine Johnson 8-16 8-9 24, Ashton Meyers 3-10 0-1 7, Mataya Ausmus 3-8 3-6 9, Sara Kidwell 1-6 3-4 5, Abigail Cornett 1-3 2-4 4, Lauren McGeorge 1-4 0-0 3, Kayleigh Cox 1-1 0-0 3, Haylee Mills 0-2 2-2 2, Mikayla Gambrel 0-0 1-3 1, Kamdyn Hoskins 0-1 0-0 0, Maggie Calloway 1-2 0-0 3, Kadence McQueen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-66 22-35 76.

HARLAN (0-3)

Angel Wynn 2-8 0-0 4, Peighton Jones 0-1 1-2 1, Emma Owens 5-8 3-8 14, Aymanni Wynn 4-11 3-7 12, Alli Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Faith Hoskins 0-4 0-0 0, Abbi Fields 1-1 0-2 2, Kaylee Leslie 0-1 0-0 0, Abbie Jones 0-1 0-2 0, Annie Hoskins 1-2 0-0 2, Kylie Noe 0-6 0-2 0. Totals: 14-46 7-23 37.

Bell County 13 23 24 16 – 76

Harlan 05 13 14 05 – 37

3-Point goals: Bell County 4-15 (McGeorge 1-1, Cox 1-1, Calloway 1-1, Meyers 1-5, McQueen 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Hoskins 0-1, Ausmus 0-1, Kidwell 0-3), Harlan 2-12 (Owens 1-2, Aymanni Wynn 1-4, F. Hoskins 0-1, Noe 0-1, Angel Wynn 0-4). Rebounds: Bell County 30 (McQueen 6, Ausmus 6, Kidwell 4, Cornett 3, Meyers 3, McGeorge 2, Mills 2, Johnson 2, Hoskins 1, Cox 1), Harlan 37 (Aymanni Wynn 7, P. Jones 6, Owens 5, Thompson 4, F. Hoskins 4, Fields 4, Noe 3, Leslie 3, A. Hoskins 1). Assists: Bell County 9 (Johnson 2, Meyers 2, Cornett 2), Harlan 5 (Thompson 3). Fouled out: Harlan (Aymanni Wynn).