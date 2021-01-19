Harlan Co. trumps Lafayette on the road

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Harlan County Black Bears traveled to Lexington on Thursday and escaped by defeating Lafayette 68-62.

“We were fortunate to get a win,” said Harlan County coach Michael Jones. “Any time you can go to Lexington, you will definitely get challenged.”

Freshman guard Trent Noah and eighth-grade guard Maddox Huff powered Harlan County with 16 points each. Senior guard Tyler Cole followed with 14 points.

The Bears also got nine points from Daniel Carmical and eight points from Jackson Huff. James Gray and Jonah Swanner added two apiece while Josh Turner scored one.

Torri Turner paced the Generals with 16 points. Will Stanfield tossed in 10.

Harlan County trailed 17-14 after one quarter but tied at the game 31 at the break.

The Bears got a pair of 3-pointers by Maddox Huff in the third quarter to take a 52-47 advantage.

Noah connected on five of six free throws in the final period.

HC hit nine of 12 from the charity strip to seal the victory. The Bears connected on 14-of-19 free throws for the game.

From the field, HC shot 49 percent on 22 of 45 shooting. Maddox Huff hit four treys and Carmical added three.

Noah grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Bears. Maddox Huff pulled down seven while Cole added five.

Harlan County visits Middlesboro in a girls/boys 52nd district doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Black Bears’ district showdown at Harlan on Friday as been postponed. HC has added a game – of course, on the road – at West Jessamine on Friday.

Harlan County will visit Scott on Saturday.

The Bears are not scheduled to return home again until Jan. 29 – a district game against Middlesboro.

Lafayette dropped to 2-4 on the season and travels to Scott County on Thursday.

Generals take JV game

Jeremiah Clem, a sophomore guard, scored 10 points, but Lafayette claimed a 59-22 win in the junior varsity game.

The 1-2 Bears got four points from Caleb Johnson. Ethan Rhymer scored three. Bradley Halcomb and Jared Rhymer added two each. Tristan Cooper collected one point.