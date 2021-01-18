New family medicine practice opens in Pineville

PINEVILLE — Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) announced the opening of its ARH Cumberland Valley Medical and Surgical Associates Pineville clinic today located at 302 Walnut Street in Pineville.

Michael “Tony” Lynch, III, DO, family medicine, and Kayla Mills, APRN, provide comprehensive quality healthcare for people of all ages, from newborns to seniors, offering annual wellness exams and school, sports and work physicals, childhood, adolescent and adult immunizations, weight management, cold, flu and sinus treatment, osteoporosis screening and chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and arthritis.

Lynch completed his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at the Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tenn. He completed his residency in family medicine at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset. Dr. Lynch has resided in Pineville for over 10 years.

Mills completed her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn.

Prior to joining ARH Cumberland Valley Medical and Surgical Associates-Pineville, Mills was a medical surgical registered nurse at Barbourville ARH Hospital.

Both Lynch and Mills are trained to provide optimal medical care by looking at the whole person, rather than focusing on just one organ system. In addition to diagnosing and treating acute and chronic illnesses, they offer routine health screenings and counseling on lifestyle changes in an effort to prevent illnesses before they develop.

“We are pleased to open a family medicine clinic in Pineville,” said Charles Lovell, Barbourville ARH Community CEO. “Dr. Lynch and Kayla Mills are known in the community for their dedication to providing compassionate care to patients.”

Dr. Lynch and Kayla Mills are accepting new patients. Call the ARH Cumberland Valley Medical and Surgical Associates in Pineville at 606-302-2034 to schedule an appointment.