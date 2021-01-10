Bears advance to 3-0 record with Saturday victory

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing writer

After one week of play, the Harlan County Black Bears are 3-0.

Barren County (Region 4), Martin County (Region 15) and Letcher Central (Region 14) have lost to the Bears by double figures on their home courts. The latest coming Saturday, a 55-35 win over the neighboring LCC Cougars.

“They are growing up on the road,” said Harlan County coach Mike Jones. “I’m proud of this team.”

Senior guard Tyler Cole powered the Black Bears with 26 points, including five 3-pointers. Jackson Huff, a junior guard, scored 10 points. Senior guard Josh Turner contributed eight points and 10 rebounds.

Daniel Carmical followed with five points while Trent Noah was held to four points. Jonah Swanner added two points for HC.

Harlan County shot 42 percent (22 of 52) from the field, including eight treys. The Bears grabbed 27 rebounds.

Letcher Central was led in scoring by junior guard Nigel Nichols with 11 points. The Cougars dropped to 1-2 on the season.

Harlan County (3-0) played at home on Tuesday against district-rival Bell County in a girls/boys doubleheader. The Black Bears will step out of region play on Saturday at home against Madison Southern. Game time is slated for 4 p.m.

Letcher Central visited June Buchanan on Tuesday. The Cougars will play at Cordia on Friday and travels to Estill County on Saturday afternoon.

– – – – –

Harlan County fell to the Cougars 45-31 in the junior varsity game.

Daelyn Shepherd paced LCC with 14 points. Peyton Wright scored 10. Cooper Bailey tallied eight points.

Jeremiah Clem had 10 points to lead the Black Bears (1-1). Caleb Johnson tossed in seven points. Ethan Rhymer scored six while Tristen Cooper added five. Jared Rhymer had two while Brayden Hensley contributed one point.