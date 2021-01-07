District court cases – Jan. 7
DISTRICT COURT
- Kayla C. Mullins, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, expired or no registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – pretrial conference set Jan. 11.
- John D. Zunda, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance – pretrial conference set Jan. 11.
- Tammy Ward, 52, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleaded guilty, fined $193 and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months and ordered to stay off Walmart property).
- Clarence W. Grubbs, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, license plate not illuminated – pretrial conference set Jan. 11.
- Racheal F. Marlow, 36, resident fishing without a license/permit – failed to appear for hearing.
- Deryan Caldwell, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (fourth offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, first-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a minor – pretrial conference set Jan. 11.
- Michelle Lee Boring, 41, theft of services, third-degree criminal mischief – first charge, pleaded guilty, ordered to pay $586 in restitution and sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge dismissed.
- Edward Brown, third-degree criminal mischief – pretrial conference set Jan. 11.
- Alyssa R. Ortiz, 31, resident fishing without a license/permit – dismissed on proof.
- Amanda Mott, 29, endangering the welfare of a minor – failed to appear for hearing.
- Cassandra Ross, 26, endangering the welfare of a minor – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Feb. 2, 2021.
- Brittany Nicole Turner, third-degree criminal trespassing, giving officer false identifying information – pretrial conference set Jan. 11.
- Joseph Owens, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) – pretrial conference set Jan. 11.
- Marlen Myers, failure to produce insurance card, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance prescription not in original container – pretrial conference set Jan. 11.
- Jordan Cody Smith, 29, of Putney, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed on proof.
- Marcus W. Brock, third-degree terroristic threatening – pretrial conference set Jan. 11.
- Travis Davidson, second-degree possession of a controlled substance – pretrial conference set Jan. 11.
- Clarence W. Grubbs, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – pretrial conference set Jan. 11.
- Clarence W. Grubbs, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – pretrial conference set Jan. 11.
- Douglas Ray Lamb, 31, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.
- Roy Maggard, 44, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, improper equipment – failed to appear for hearing.
- Lucas Robert McBee, 19, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set March 22.
- Brianna Middleton, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, driving on a DUI suspended license (first offense), failure to wear seat belt – pretrial conference set Jan. 11.
- Carolyn Middleton, 45, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, reckless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license to be in possession – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set March 9.
- Everett Middleton, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (first offense) – pretrial conference set Jan. 11.
- Sherri Nantz, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance – pretrial conference set Jan. 11.
- Allen Napier, 67, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.
- Keristen Perkins, 20, first-degree wanton endangerment – dismissed (complaining witness/officer not present).
- Rick Turner, 53, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $193 and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed on warning.
- James N. Walker, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.
- Jessica Marie Kapamka, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Wesley Mason Akers, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Janet Baker, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Edna Denise Barger, third-degree criminal trespassing – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Jessica Marie Barrett, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Ricky L. Barrett, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Hunter Beard, resident fishing without a license/permit – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Jason Matthew Blair, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Larry Todd Bowman, license plate not illuminated, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Catherine Brackett, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., third-degree terroristic threatening – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- James William Brock, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Kathy Brock, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Jeremy Bryant, failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Jeffrey Q. Burkhart, resident fishing without a license/permit – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Breanna M. Caldwell, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), reckless driving – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Jason Callahan, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Jason Callahan, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Tabitha Clem, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500), third-degree criminal trespassing – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Angela Collins, 31, fourth-degree assault with minor injury – failed to appear for hearing.
- Jacques Ray Cook, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Pamela D. Cornett, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Savanna June Daniels, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Kimberly Hannah Dean, resident fishing without a license/permit – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Breanna Paige Ferguson, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Steven Fields, no tail lights, expired or no registration plate, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Steven C. Fields, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Heather Fournier, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Bobby Freeman, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Bobby Cheyenne Freeman, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Amy Gross, violation of local county ordinance – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Adam C. Hale, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Stephanie Hall, 41, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), no rear-view mirror, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.
- Destiny Harris, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, booster seat violations – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Destiny Rayanna Harris, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Danny R. Hatfield, resident fishing without a license/permit, creel and size limits for fish – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Lee A. Hatfield, third-degree terroristic threatening – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Meagan Michelle Hobbs, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Tommy Lee Holden, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Cathy Sue Holland, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to issue insurance card, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, improper/no windshield – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Opal Hubbard, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- George Michael Ingram, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Wendy Inman, violation of local city ordinance – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Terry Tyler Jenkins, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (first offense) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Brandon Jones, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Joyce Jones, speeding (11 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Roy Maggard, 44, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – failed to appear for hearing.
- Billy F. Martin, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Donavan Gage Melton, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- David R. Milwee, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, obstructed vision and/or windshield – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Belinda Rita Miles, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Mickey Lee Mills, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Kayla Ruby Moore, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Sandra Mullins, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- William Phillip Norris, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, no tail lights, improper equipment – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Joseph Owens, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Steve R. Perry, third-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Gary Plank, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Aaron Robinson, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Mary Ann Sargent, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Novina Sexton, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Josh Shanks, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Cody Shelton, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Brittany Smith, 30, license plate not illuminated, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, improper equipment – failed to appear for hearing.
- Tina Smith, 49, speeding (12 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license to be in possession, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Feb. 1.
- Michael Roscoe Stewart, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Christina Ellen Stringer, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Benjamin David Sullivan, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Andrew Taylor, careless driving, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Cody Allen Thacker, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- William Zackary Thomas, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Buddy Edward Vaughn, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- William R. Walker, 40, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.
- David White, driving on a DUI suspended license (first offense) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Jessica White, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt, communication device violation (first offense) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- William Keith Wiggins, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operational on highway, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Holden Williams, speeding (23 miles per hour over the limit), license to be in possession – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Jordan Alexander Wilson, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Billy W. Wynn, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Melissa Wynn, 45, disregarding stop sign, license to be in possession, improper equipment, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.
- Rachel Wynn, 31, failure to produce insurance card, two counts of failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed on proof and warning.
- Holly F. Zinno, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – continued for arraignment Jan. 11.
- Jenny Huth, careless driving, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – jury trial set Jan. 12.
- Samuel Burns, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (second offense), improper passing, license to be in possession – jury trial set Jan. 12.
- China N. Caudill, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), license to be in possession, improper equipment, failure to wear seat belt – jury trial set Jan. 12.
- Rebekkah L. Creech, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card – jury trial set Jan. 12.
- Layton James Polly, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – jury trial set Jan. 12.
- Jared Nicholas Ratliff, 28, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.
- Misty K. Smiley, operating a vehicle with one headlight, driving on a DUI suspended license (first offense), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (second offense) – jury trial set Jan. 12.
- Jennifer Sue Tritt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating vehicle with expired operator’s license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – jury trial set Jan. 12.
- John Allen, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (third offense) – jury trial set Jan. 12.
- Jessica Black, 31, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set March 29.
- Timothy D. Branson, 53, careless driving, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, resisting arrest, menacing, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set March 9.
- Keith Ray Turner, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, improper equipment, improper/no windshield – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Jan. 12.
- Chad Kenneth Williams, 38, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) – dismissed.
