January 5, 2021

PHOTO: Dragons’ Akal contributes 38 points in Monday night win

By Staff Reports

Published 10:08 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

Harlan Dragons’ Jordan Akal reached for the net in Monday night’s game against Elliott County, where the Dragons won 62-48. Akal scored 38 points during the Dragons’ game-winning feat. (Photo by Michael Boggs)

