PHOTO: Dragons’ Akal contributes 38 points in Monday night win
Harlan Dragons’ Jordan Akal reached for the net in Monday night’s game against Elliott County, where the Dragons won 62-48. Akal scored 38 points during the Dragons’ game-winning feat. (Photo by Michael Boggs)
You Might Like
Alternative Baseball Organization seeks volunteers, players from Harlan County
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 authentic baseball experience for teens 15 and up and adults with autism and other... read more