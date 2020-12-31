Billy Ray Blanton, 73, of Harlan, passed away early Saturday morning of Dec. 26, 2020 at the Harlan ARH.

Bill was born Dec.29, 1946, in Harlan, KY, to the late William Raymond and Fannie Taylor Blanton. He retired after 40 years of faithful employment at the Harlan ARH, where he made many friends over the years. He was a good Christian man, faithful member of the Loyall Church of God, and he loved his Church family. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was well liked by all who knew him and will be missed by many. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who needed it.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by four brothers, Richard “Paddle”, Ralph “Tootie”, George, and Virgil Blanton; one sister, Sue Blanton Gross.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Hester Hubbard Blanton of Harlan; one son, Michael Scott (Brenda) Blanton of Mayfield, KY; one granddaughter, Jessica (Jackson) Clay of Mayfield, KY; two brothers, Estil Lee “Pedo” (Pat) Blanton of Charleston, SC, and James “Pup” (Peggy) Blanton of Georgetown, KY; three sisters, Nell Mills of Dalton, GA, Mary Ann Walters of Baxter, KY, and twin sister, Willie Mae (Bud) Asher of Harlan; one special brother-in-law, Tony Hubbard, of Harlan; he leaves a host of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 29) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Owens officiating.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 30) at the Resthaven Cemetery in Keith, KY. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.

Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Billy Ray Blanton.