ARH names Jenkins director of neuroscience services

LEXINGTON – Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) recently named Rachel Jenkins, RN, as the Director of Neurosciences Service Line.

Jenkins, of Evarts, officially assumed her new corporate duties for ARH on December 8 and will be located at the Harlan ARH Hospital.

Jenkins brings 19 years of nursing and healthcare management experience to the position, having served in multiple leadership roles within ARH where she was a house nurse coordinator, director of Emergency Services and the Lean Six Sigma Program coordinator at Harlan ARH Hospital. Most recently, Jenkins served as the ARH System Chair—Stroke Program/Harlan ARH Stroke Program Coordinator.

Jenkins completed a Master’s of Science in nursing, critical care and emergency nursing, from King University in Bristol, Tn. and a Bachelor’s of Science in nursing from the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.

“We are really pleased to have Rachel leading the continued development of the neurosciences service line for our system,” said Isaac Hallam, ARH Director of Corporate Strategy. “Rachel’s familiarity with ARH, healthcare management experience, and more specifically her role in leading our system stroke care efforts make her an excellent fit for this new role.”

Jenkins is a member of the American Heart/American Stroke Association, Kentucky Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention Task Force, Norton/University of Kentucky Stroke Care Network Patient Education Website Development Committee and the Kentucky Stroke Encounter Quality Improvement Project (SEQIP) Team.

“I’m so honored and excited for this opportunity to lead and grow the stroke and other neuroscience programs at ARH. I look forward to working with all our hospitals, providers and ARH leadership to provide these services to our communities close to home.”

ARH is a not-for-profit health system operating 13 hospitals in Barbourville, Hazard, Harlan, Hyden, Martin, McDowell, Middlesboro, Prestonsburg, West Liberty, Whitesburg and South Williamson in Kentucky and Beckley and Hinton in West Virginia, as well as multi-specialty physician practices, home health agencies, home medical equipment stores and retail pharmacies. ARH employs more than 6,000 people with an annual payroll and benefits of $330 million generated into our local economies. ARH also has a network of more than 600 active and courtesy medical staff members. ARH is the largest provider of care and single largest employer in southeastern Kentucky and the third largest private employer in southern West Virginia.