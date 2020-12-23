December 23, 2020

Harlan County basketball rosters and schedules

By Staff Reports

Published 3:44 pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020

HARLAN COUNTY BLACK BEARS

Number Name Position Height Grade Average
2 Trent Noah G 6′ 6″ Freshman 11.8
3 Maddox Huff G 6′ 1″ Eighth
4 Daniel Carmical G 5′ 9″ Sophomore 3.9
5 Jeremiah Clem G 5′ 9″ Sophomore 1.2
10 Jonah Swanner G 5′ 10″ Sophomore 2.7
11 Tristan Cooper F 6′ 3″ Sophomore 2.4
12 Caleb Johnson G 6′ 3″ Freshman
14 Tyler Cole G 6′ 4″ Senior 13.5
20 Jackson Huff G 6′ 1″ Junior 7.8
21 Jared Rhymer G 6′ 5″ Freshman
22 Samuel Henson G 6′ 0″ Freshman
24 Josh Turner G 6′ 0″ Senior 2.8
30 Ethan Rhymer G 6′ 5″ Freshman
32 James Gray F 6′ 2″ Senior 0.9
44 Will Cassim F 6′ 2″ Freshman

Head Coach: Michael Jones (7th year, 136-48 Record)

Assistant Coaches: Gary Greer, Stacy Noe, Terry Delaney.

Region: 13th – District: 52nd

2019-2020 Record: 24-11

SCHEDULE

January: 5 – at Corbin; 9 – at Letcher Central; 12 – Bell County; 16 – Madison Southern; 19 – at Middlesboro; 22 – at Harlan; 23 – Scott; 26 – at South Laurel; 28 – at Pike Central; 29 – Middlesboro.

February: 1-6 – WYMT Mountain Classic; 9 – North Laurel; 12 – Harlan, 13 – Cov. Holy Cross; 16 – at Bell County; 18 – Knox Central; 20 – at Jackson County; 22 – at Pineville; 23 – Breathitt County; 26 – Whitley County.

March: 6 – Raymond Reed Classic (vs. Lincoln County, at South Laurel); 8 – Pineville; 11 – Red Bird.

 

HARLAN COUNTY LADY BEARS

Number Name Position Height Grade Average
00 Issabelle Kirby G 5’ 3” Sophomore 0.0
10 Jaylin Preston G 5’ 4” Junior 3.2
11 Jacey Lewis G 5’ 7” Senior 3.9
12 Kassydee Owens F 5’ 8” Senior 6.2
13 Taytum Griffin G 5’ 4” Sophomore 0.6
14 Jenna Wilson G 5’ 4” Freshman 0.0
15 Ella Karst G 5’ 4” Freshman 12.4
20 Jaylin Smith G 5’ 6” Junior 7.4
21 Hailey Austin G 5’ 4” Sophomore 0.6
23 Haley Middleton F 5’ 5” Senior 0.2
24 Kylie Noe G 5’ 6” Eighth 3.0
25 Abby Vitatoe G 5’ 4” Senior
32 Kelly Beth Hoskins G 5’ 5” Senior 8.5
33 Kylie Jones G 5’ 6” Eighth 0.0
34 Paige Phillips G 5’ 4” Freshman 0.3
44 Taylor Lunsford F 5’ 9” Sophomore 1.7

Head Coach: Anthony Nolan (1st year), 2009-2014, 132-48 Record)

Assistant Coaches: Teddy Stephens, Sarah Evans.

Region: 13th – District: 52nd

2019-2020 Record: 16-12

SCHEDULE

January: 4 – Corbin; 7 – at Hazard; 12 – Bell County; 14 – North Laurel; 16 – at Knott Central; 19 – at Middlesboro; 22 – at Harlan; 25 – at Perry Central; 29 – Middlesboro.

February: 5 – at Leslie County; 6 – at Letcher Central; 8 – South Laurel; 9 – Leslie County; 12 – Harlan; 16 – at Bell County; 18 – Perry Central; 20 – at Whitley County; 22 – at Lynn Camp; 23 – Knox Central; 25 – at Clay County.

March: 1 – Knott Central; 4 – at Pineville; 8 – Pineville; 11 – Red Bird.

 

HARLAN LADY DRAGONS

Number Name Position Height Grade Average
2 Scarlet Rowe G 5’ 7” Sophomore 1.0
3 Angel Wynn G 5’ 6” Senior 7.6
4 Kaylee Leslie C 5’ 9” Senior 1.3
5 Emma Mulkey G 5’ 6” Sophomore
10 Peighton Jones F 5’ 7” Sophomore 1.0
11 Faith Hoskins G 5’ 5” Freshman 1.6
20 Emma Owens G 5’ 2” Sophomore 4.3
21 Carly Madden C 5’ 10” Freshman
24 Aymanni Wynn F/G 5’ 10” Freshman 5.2
25 Abbie Jones G 5’ 6” Eighth 0.0
33 Alli Thompson G/F 5’ 5” Senior 2.7
42 Annie Hoskins F 5’ 10” Freshman
44 Abbi Fields F 5’ 9” Eighth 0.9

Head Coach: Tiffany Hamm (4th year, 35-56)

Assistant Coaches: Chris Morgan, Amanda Vance.

Region: 13th – District: 52nd

2019-2020 Record: 11-18

SCHEDULE

January: 4 – Whitley County; 5 – at Williamsburg; 9-15 – 13th Region All “A” Classic (vs. Pineville, at Williamsburg); 18 – Bell County; 22 – Harlan County; 23 – Leslie County; 26 – Hazard; 28 – Letcher Central; 30 – Betsy Layne.

February: 2 – at Middlesboro; 5 – Williamsburg; 6 – at Barbourville; 8 – at Bell County; 12 – at Harlan County; 16 – Middlesboro; 18 – at Lynn Camp; 20 – at Knox Central; 22 – Pineville; 26 – at Corbin.

March: 4 – Barbourville; 5 – Lynn Camp; 9 – at Red Bird.

 

HARLAN GREEN DRAGONS

Number Name Position Height Grade Average
00 Jordan Akal G 6’ 2” Junior 25.8
1 Kyler McLendon G 5’ 10” Sophomore 2.3
2 William Austin F 6’ 2” Junior
4 Kaleb McLendon G 5’ 8” Junior 9.7
12 Johann Gist F 5’ 10” Junior 2.5
14 John Mark Bryson G 5’ 11” Junior 0.5
20 Trey Barnes G 5’ 6” Senior 0.1
23 Jaedyn Gist F 5’ 11” Junior 11.5
35 Matthew Pennington F 6’ 0” Sophomore 0.2
Darius Akal G/F 5’ 10” Freshman
Hunter Clem F 6’ 2” Freshman
Derek Pruitt F 6’ 4” Freshman

Head Coach: Derrick Akal (5th year, 53-65 Record)

Assistant Coaches: Will Clem, Paul Hearld.

Region: 13th – District: 52nd

2019-2020 Record: 13-17

SCHEDULE

January: 4 – at Elliott County; 9-12 – 13th Region All “A” Classic (vs. Pineville, at Red Bird); 12 – at Pike Central; 19 – Bell County; 22 – Harlan County; 27-31 – All “A” Classic State Tournament; 30 – Pikeville.

February: 1 – Pike Central; 2 – at Middlesboro; 4 – Leslie County; 8 – at Bell County; 9 – at Lynn Camp; 11 – at Barbourville; 12 – at Harlan County; 15 – Middlesboro; 18 – Barbourville; 20 – at Clay County; 23 – at Hazard; 25 – at Knox Central; 26 – at Pineville.

March: 2 – Clay County; 4 – at Whitley County; 6 – at Leslie County; 9 – at Red Bird.

 

