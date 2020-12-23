Harlan County basketball rosters and schedules
HARLAN COUNTY BLACK BEARS
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Grade
|Average
|2
|Trent Noah
|G
|6′ 6″
|Freshman
|11.8
|3
|Maddox Huff
|G
|6′ 1″
|Eighth
|—
|4
|Daniel Carmical
|G
|5′ 9″
|Sophomore
|3.9
|5
|Jeremiah Clem
|G
|5′ 9″
|Sophomore
|1.2
|10
|Jonah Swanner
|G
|5′ 10″
|Sophomore
|2.7
|11
|Tristan Cooper
|F
|6′ 3″
|Sophomore
|2.4
|12
|Caleb Johnson
|G
|6′ 3″
|Freshman
|—
|14
|Tyler Cole
|G
|6′ 4″
|Senior
|13.5
|20
|Jackson Huff
|G
|6′ 1″
|Junior
|7.8
|21
|Jared Rhymer
|G
|6′ 5″
|Freshman
|—
|22
|Samuel Henson
|G
|6′ 0″
|Freshman
|—
|24
|Josh Turner
|G
|6′ 0″
|Senior
|2.8
|30
|Ethan Rhymer
|G
|6′ 5″
|Freshman
|—
|32
|James Gray
|F
|6′ 2″
|Senior
|0.9
|44
|Will Cassim
|F
|6′ 2″
|Freshman
|—
Head Coach: Michael Jones (7th year, 136-48 Record)
Assistant Coaches: Gary Greer, Stacy Noe, Terry Delaney.
Region: 13th – District: 52nd
2019-2020 Record: 24-11
SCHEDULE
January: 5 – at Corbin; 9 – at Letcher Central; 12 – Bell County; 16 – Madison Southern; 19 – at Middlesboro; 22 – at Harlan; 23 – Scott; 26 – at South Laurel; 28 – at Pike Central; 29 – Middlesboro.
February: 1-6 – WYMT Mountain Classic; 9 – North Laurel; 12 – Harlan, 13 – Cov. Holy Cross; 16 – at Bell County; 18 – Knox Central; 20 – at Jackson County; 22 – at Pineville; 23 – Breathitt County; 26 – Whitley County.
March: 6 – Raymond Reed Classic (vs. Lincoln County, at South Laurel); 8 – Pineville; 11 – Red Bird.
HARLAN COUNTY LADY BEARS
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Grade
|Average
|00
|Issabelle Kirby
|G
|5’ 3”
|Sophomore
|0.0
|10
|Jaylin Preston
|G
|5’ 4”
|Junior
|3.2
|11
|Jacey Lewis
|G
|5’ 7”
|Senior
|3.9
|12
|Kassydee Owens
|F
|5’ 8”
|Senior
|6.2
|13
|Taytum Griffin
|G
|5’ 4”
|Sophomore
|0.6
|14
|Jenna Wilson
|G
|5’ 4”
|Freshman
|0.0
|15
|Ella Karst
|G
|5’ 4”
|Freshman
|12.4
|20
|Jaylin Smith
|G
|5’ 6”
|Junior
|7.4
|21
|Hailey Austin
|G
|5’ 4”
|Sophomore
|0.6
|23
|Haley Middleton
|F
|5’ 5”
|Senior
|0.2
|24
|Kylie Noe
|G
|5’ 6”
|Eighth
|3.0
|25
|Abby Vitatoe
|G
|5’ 4”
|Senior
|—
|32
|Kelly Beth Hoskins
|G
|5’ 5”
|Senior
|8.5
|33
|Kylie Jones
|G
|5’ 6”
|Eighth
|0.0
|34
|Paige Phillips
|G
|5’ 4”
|Freshman
|0.3
|44
|Taylor Lunsford
|F
|5’ 9”
|Sophomore
|1.7
Head Coach: Anthony Nolan (1st year), 2009-2014, 132-48 Record)
Assistant Coaches: Teddy Stephens, Sarah Evans.
Region: 13th – District: 52nd
2019-2020 Record: 16-12
SCHEDULE
January: 4 – Corbin; 7 – at Hazard; 12 – Bell County; 14 – North Laurel; 16 – at Knott Central; 19 – at Middlesboro; 22 – at Harlan; 25 – at Perry Central; 29 – Middlesboro.
February: 5 – at Leslie County; 6 – at Letcher Central; 8 – South Laurel; 9 – Leslie County; 12 – Harlan; 16 – at Bell County; 18 – Perry Central; 20 – at Whitley County; 22 – at Lynn Camp; 23 – Knox Central; 25 – at Clay County.
March: 1 – Knott Central; 4 – at Pineville; 8 – Pineville; 11 – Red Bird.
HARLAN LADY DRAGONS
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Grade
|Average
|2
|Scarlet Rowe
|G
|5’ 7”
|Sophomore
|1.0
|3
|Angel Wynn
|G
|5’ 6”
|Senior
|7.6
|4
|Kaylee Leslie
|C
|5’ 9”
|Senior
|1.3
|5
|Emma Mulkey
|G
|5’ 6”
|Sophomore
|—
|10
|Peighton Jones
|F
|5’ 7”
|Sophomore
|1.0
|11
|Faith Hoskins
|G
|5’ 5”
|Freshman
|1.6
|20
|Emma Owens
|G
|5’ 2”
|Sophomore
|4.3
|21
|Carly Madden
|C
|5’ 10”
|Freshman
|—
|24
|Aymanni Wynn
|F/G
|5’ 10”
|Freshman
|5.2
|25
|Abbie Jones
|G
|5’ 6”
|Eighth
|0.0
|33
|Alli Thompson
|G/F
|5’ 5”
|Senior
|2.7
|42
|Annie Hoskins
|F
|5’ 10”
|Freshman
|—
|44
|Abbi Fields
|F
|5’ 9”
|Eighth
|0.9
Head Coach: Tiffany Hamm (4th year, 35-56)
Assistant Coaches: Chris Morgan, Amanda Vance.
Region: 13th – District: 52nd
2019-2020 Record: 11-18
SCHEDULE
January: 4 – Whitley County; 5 – at Williamsburg; 9-15 – 13th Region All “A” Classic (vs. Pineville, at Williamsburg); 18 – Bell County; 22 – Harlan County; 23 – Leslie County; 26 – Hazard; 28 – Letcher Central; 30 – Betsy Layne.
February: 2 – at Middlesboro; 5 – Williamsburg; 6 – at Barbourville; 8 – at Bell County; 12 – at Harlan County; 16 – Middlesboro; 18 – at Lynn Camp; 20 – at Knox Central; 22 – Pineville; 26 – at Corbin.
March: 4 – Barbourville; 5 – Lynn Camp; 9 – at Red Bird.
HARLAN GREEN DRAGONS
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Grade
|Average
|00
|Jordan Akal
|G
|6’ 2”
|Junior
|25.8
|1
|Kyler McLendon
|G
|5’ 10”
|Sophomore
|2.3
|2
|William Austin
|F
|6’ 2”
|Junior
|—
|4
|Kaleb McLendon
|G
|5’ 8”
|Junior
|9.7
|12
|Johann Gist
|F
|5’ 10”
|Junior
|2.5
|14
|John Mark Bryson
|G
|5’ 11”
|Junior
|0.5
|20
|Trey Barnes
|G
|5’ 6”
|Senior
|0.1
|23
|Jaedyn Gist
|F
|5’ 11”
|Junior
|11.5
|35
|Matthew Pennington
|F
|6’ 0”
|Sophomore
|0.2
|—
|Darius Akal
|G/F
|5’ 10”
|Freshman
|—
|—
|Hunter Clem
|F
|6’ 2”
|Freshman
|—
|—
|Derek Pruitt
|F
|6’ 4”
|Freshman
|—
Head Coach: Derrick Akal (5th year, 53-65 Record)
Assistant Coaches: Will Clem, Paul Hearld.
Region: 13th – District: 52nd
2019-2020 Record: 13-17
SCHEDULE
January: 4 – at Elliott County; 9-12 – 13th Region All “A” Classic (vs. Pineville, at Red Bird); 12 – at Pike Central; 19 – Bell County; 22 – Harlan County; 27-31 – All “A” Classic State Tournament; 30 – Pikeville.
February: 1 – Pike Central; 2 – at Middlesboro; 4 – Leslie County; 8 – at Bell County; 9 – at Lynn Camp; 11 – at Barbourville; 12 – at Harlan County; 15 – Middlesboro; 18 – Barbourville; 20 – at Clay County; 23 – at Hazard; 25 – at Knox Central; 26 – at Pineville.
March: 2 – Clay County; 4 – at Whitley County; 6 – at Leslie County; 9 – at Red Bird.
