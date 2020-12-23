Harlan County basketball rosters and schedules

HARLAN COUNTY BLACK BEARS

Number Name Position Height Grade Average 2 Trent Noah G 6′ 6″ Freshman 11.8 3 Maddox Huff G 6′ 1″ Eighth — 4 Daniel Carmical G 5′ 9″ Sophomore 3.9 5 Jeremiah Clem G 5′ 9″ Sophomore 1.2 10 Jonah Swanner G 5′ 10″ Sophomore 2.7 11 Tristan Cooper F 6′ 3″ Sophomore 2.4 12 Caleb Johnson G 6′ 3″ Freshman — 14 Tyler Cole G 6′ 4″ Senior 13.5 20 Jackson Huff G 6′ 1″ Junior 7.8 21 Jared Rhymer G 6′ 5″ Freshman — 22 Samuel Henson G 6′ 0″ Freshman — 24 Josh Turner G 6′ 0″ Senior 2.8 30 Ethan Rhymer G 6′ 5″ Freshman — 32 James Gray F 6′ 2″ Senior 0.9 44 Will Cassim F 6′ 2″ Freshman —

Head Coach: Michael Jones (7th year, 136-48 Record)

Assistant Coaches: Gary Greer, Stacy Noe, Terry Delaney.

Region: 13th – District: 52nd

2019-2020 Record: 24-11

SCHEDULE

January: 5 – at Corbin; 9 – at Letcher Central; 12 – Bell County; 16 – Madison Southern; 19 – at Middlesboro; 22 – at Harlan; 23 – Scott; 26 – at South Laurel; 28 – at Pike Central; 29 – Middlesboro.

February: 1-6 – WYMT Mountain Classic; 9 – North Laurel; 12 – Harlan, 13 – Cov. Holy Cross; 16 – at Bell County; 18 – Knox Central; 20 – at Jackson County; 22 – at Pineville; 23 – Breathitt County; 26 – Whitley County.

March: 6 – Raymond Reed Classic (vs. Lincoln County, at South Laurel); 8 – Pineville; 11 – Red Bird.

HARLAN COUNTY LADY BEARS

Number Name Position Height Grade Average 00 Issabelle Kirby G 5’ 3” Sophomore 0.0 10 Jaylin Preston G 5’ 4” Junior 3.2 11 Jacey Lewis G 5’ 7” Senior 3.9 12 Kassydee Owens F 5’ 8” Senior 6.2 13 Taytum Griffin G 5’ 4” Sophomore 0.6 14 Jenna Wilson G 5’ 4” Freshman 0.0 15 Ella Karst G 5’ 4” Freshman 12.4 20 Jaylin Smith G 5’ 6” Junior 7.4 21 Hailey Austin G 5’ 4” Sophomore 0.6 23 Haley Middleton F 5’ 5” Senior 0.2 24 Kylie Noe G 5’ 6” Eighth 3.0 25 Abby Vitatoe G 5’ 4” Senior — 32 Kelly Beth Hoskins G 5’ 5” Senior 8.5 33 Kylie Jones G 5’ 6” Eighth 0.0 34 Paige Phillips G 5’ 4” Freshman 0.3 44 Taylor Lunsford F 5’ 9” Sophomore 1.7

Head Coach: Anthony Nolan (1st year), 2009-2014, 132-48 Record)

Assistant Coaches: Teddy Stephens, Sarah Evans.

Region: 13th – District: 52nd

2019-2020 Record: 16-12

SCHEDULE

January: 4 – Corbin; 7 – at Hazard; 12 – Bell County; 14 – North Laurel; 16 – at Knott Central; 19 – at Middlesboro; 22 – at Harlan; 25 – at Perry Central; 29 – Middlesboro.

February: 5 – at Leslie County; 6 – at Letcher Central; 8 – South Laurel; 9 – Leslie County; 12 – Harlan; 16 – at Bell County; 18 – Perry Central; 20 – at Whitley County; 22 – at Lynn Camp; 23 – Knox Central; 25 – at Clay County.

March: 1 – Knott Central; 4 – at Pineville; 8 – Pineville; 11 – Red Bird.

HARLAN LADY DRAGONS

Number Name Position Height Grade Average 2 Scarlet Rowe G 5’ 7” Sophomore 1.0 3 Angel Wynn G 5’ 6” Senior 7.6 4 Kaylee Leslie C 5’ 9” Senior 1.3 5 Emma Mulkey G 5’ 6” Sophomore — 10 Peighton Jones F 5’ 7” Sophomore 1.0 11 Faith Hoskins G 5’ 5” Freshman 1.6 20 Emma Owens G 5’ 2” Sophomore 4.3 21 Carly Madden C 5’ 10” Freshman — 24 Aymanni Wynn F/G 5’ 10” Freshman 5.2 25 Abbie Jones G 5’ 6” Eighth 0.0 33 Alli Thompson G/F 5’ 5” Senior 2.7 42 Annie Hoskins F 5’ 10” Freshman — 44 Abbi Fields F 5’ 9” Eighth 0.9

Head Coach: Tiffany Hamm (4th year, 35-56)

Assistant Coaches: Chris Morgan, Amanda Vance.

Region: 13th – District: 52nd

2019-2020 Record: 11-18

SCHEDULE

January: 4 – Whitley County; 5 – at Williamsburg; 9-15 – 13th Region All “A” Classic (vs. Pineville, at Williamsburg); 18 – Bell County; 22 – Harlan County; 23 – Leslie County; 26 – Hazard; 28 – Letcher Central; 30 – Betsy Layne.

February: 2 – at Middlesboro; 5 – Williamsburg; 6 – at Barbourville; 8 – at Bell County; 12 – at Harlan County; 16 – Middlesboro; 18 – at Lynn Camp; 20 – at Knox Central; 22 – Pineville; 26 – at Corbin.

March: 4 – Barbourville; 5 – Lynn Camp; 9 – at Red Bird.

HARLAN GREEN DRAGONS

Number Name Position Height Grade Average 00 Jordan Akal G 6’ 2” Junior 25.8 1 Kyler McLendon G 5’ 10” Sophomore 2.3 2 William Austin F 6’ 2” Junior — 4 Kaleb McLendon G 5’ 8” Junior 9.7 12 Johann Gist F 5’ 10” Junior 2.5 14 John Mark Bryson G 5’ 11” Junior 0.5 20 Trey Barnes G 5’ 6” Senior 0.1 23 Jaedyn Gist F 5’ 11” Junior 11.5 35 Matthew Pennington F 6’ 0” Sophomore 0.2 — Darius Akal G/F 5’ 10” Freshman — — Hunter Clem F 6’ 2” Freshman — — Derek Pruitt F 6’ 4” Freshman —

Head Coach: Derrick Akal (5th year, 53-65 Record)

Assistant Coaches: Will Clem, Paul Hearld.

Region: 13th – District: 52nd

2019-2020 Record: 13-17

SCHEDULE

January: 4 – at Elliott County; 9-12 – 13th Region All “A” Classic (vs. Pineville, at Red Bird); 12 – at Pike Central; 19 – Bell County; 22 – Harlan County; 27-31 – All “A” Classic State Tournament; 30 – Pikeville.

February: 1 – Pike Central; 2 – at Middlesboro; 4 – Leslie County; 8 – at Bell County; 9 – at Lynn Camp; 11 – at Barbourville; 12 – at Harlan County; 15 – Middlesboro; 18 – Barbourville; 20 – at Clay County; 23 – at Hazard; 25 – at Knox Central; 26 – at Pineville.

March: 2 – Clay County; 4 – at Whitley County; 6 – at Leslie County; 9 – at Red Bird.