Virginia S. Jones, 100, of Dayhoit, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening of December 1, 2020 at the Harlan Health & Rehabilitation Center. (She DID NOT pass away from Covid-19)

Jenny was born April 24, 1920 to the late Henry and Donna Litton Skidmore. She was a graduate of the University of Kentucky where she received her Masters in Education and was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi. For over 39 years she taught at several schools including Hall, Evarts, and Loyall High School, with stints at Scott County, Bell Co., Middlesboro, finishing her career at Harlan Independent. She was a longtime and faithful member of the Harlan Baptist Church where she belonged to the Christian Menders.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lee P. Jones; 10 siblings; 2 step grandchildren, Ray Ray Lewis and Harmony Rogers; great grandson, Eric Colton Curry.

She is survived by 3 children, Mary (Ray) Lewis of Dayhoit, KY Barbara (Hal) Hatfield of Loyall, KY and Fred (Sherry) Jones of Loyall, KY; grandchildren, Stephen (Holly) Curry of Lexington, KY, Jennifer Perry of Lawrenceburg, KY, Eric Curry of Harlan, Kelly (Jon) Laughery of Parkersburg, WV, and Allen Curry of Loyall, KY; great grandchildren, Brandon, Madison, Cassie, Bryson, Erica, Kaida, Meredith, Campbell, Reese, Drake, Gage, and Luke; she leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives to mourn her passing.

Funeral services was held at 1:00 pm on Friday (Dec. 4) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Arnold Martin and Rev. Ronnie Williams officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery at Keith, KY. with Rev. Jon Dickenson.

The family suggest memorials be sent to the Harlan Baptist Church, C/O building fund, PO Box 883 Harlan, KY 40831

Condolences, memories, or photo’s may be shared at www.aljfh.com

