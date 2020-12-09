Carol Jean Abraham, 83, of Wallins, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 9, 2020. She was born December 2, 1936. She had a strong work ethic along with a servant’s heart. During the 1960’s, Carol was a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Daniel Boone Clinic in Harlan. She was a homemaker as well, raising and caring for her four children. She later became an assistant to her husband in running and managing the family business, Abraham’s Music, an enterprise that continues to operate. And through it all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill Abraham; her parents, Jacob Helton and Jettie Smith Helton; a grandson, Jared Abraham; and two brothers, Howard Helton and Condred Helton.

Survivors include four children: Brad Abraham and wife Kathy; Penny Lee and husband Roland Bo; Greg Abraham and wife Lisa; and Heidi Abraham, all of Wallins; six grandchildren: Audra (Rick) Rivera; Jessica Nichols; Brittany (Nick) Fields; Mary Elizabeth (Jacob) Lee-Fisher; Megan (Marshall) Tolliver; and Cortney (Austin) Reynolds; seven great-grandchildren: Ethan Nichols, Madeline Kennedy, Enoch Fields, Caroline Fields, Ellie Reynolds, Isabel Rivera and Aliyah Tolliver; as well as a host of other relatives and dear friends.

Visitation for Carol will be from 5 – 7 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Harvest Worship Center, 111 North Main Street, Harlan, Kentucky.

Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Greg Abraham, Rev. Roland Bo Lee and Rev. Odie Carroll officiating.

Private interment services will be held at Resthaven Cemetery.

Due to the mandates by the Governor of Kentucky, all attendees are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to Harlan Funeral Home.