Harlan falls to Pineville in middle school action

By Paul Lunsford, Contributing Writer

Pineville’s seventh and eighth-grade team has two outstanding players of the future,

The Lions got 23 points from Sawyer Thompson and 16 from Dylan Abner last week during a 63-38 victory over homestanding Harlan.

Ashton Moser added nine points for Pineville while Joseph Brigmon contributed eight.

Nate Montanaro paced the Green Dragons with 14 points. Dylan Cox scored 13.

Landon Myers and Eli Freyer each scored nine points as Harlan claimed a 24-19 win over visiting Pineville in fifth- and sixth-grade action last week.

Dalton Abner nailed three 3-pointers to lead the Lions with nine points. Deakon Partin scored seven.

Braxton Ferguson poured in 14 points as Pineville won the third- and fourth-grade contest 26-13.

Cooper Thomas tossed in nine points for the Green Dragons.

Knox Central placed three players in double figures in a 43-29 win at Harlan in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action recently.

The game was tied at 11-11 after one quarter. Knox Central took a 22-16 advantage at halftime. Harlan trailed 30-22 entering the final period.

Grant Miller led KC with 13 points. Austin Bargo and Casey Bright followed with 11 points apiece.

Dylan Cox paced the 1-2 Green Dragons with 13 points.

Ethan Abner poured in 14 points as Knox rolled to a 50-9 victory in the seventh-grade game.

Brayden Doan scored three points for Harlan.

Reece Hatcher fired in 15 points as visiting Williamsburg claimed a 33-22 win over Harlan in fifth- and sixth-grade action from Nov. 12.

Fryer led the Harlan Green Dragons with 11 points.

The Green Dragons downed Williamsburg 19-13 in the third- and fourth-grade game.

Thomas powered Harlan with 12 points.

Lane Wilson scored four points to lead Williamsburg.

The seventh- and eighth-grade game against Williamsburg was canceled due to Covid-19 sickness with the visiting team.

Harlan’s home games against Lynn Camp, Middlesboro and Barbourville have been postponed and could be rescheduled.

•••

Pineville (63) – Sawyer Thompson 23, Dylan Asher 16, Ashton Moser 9, Joseph Brigmon 8, Andrew Howard 3, Ben Matthews 2, Dylan Rutherford 2.

Harlan (38) – Nate Montanaro 14, Dylan Cox 13, Matt Nunez 4, Will Shepherd 4, Gage Bailey 3.

•••

Harlan (24) – Eli Freyer 9, Landon Myers 9, Caden Mefford 2, Luke Luttrell 2, Jaxson Perry 2.

Pineville (19) – Dalton Abner 9, Deakon Partin 7, Eli McDermott 3.

•••

Pineville (26) – Braxton Ferguson 14, Owen Jones 6, John Hayes 4, Kyson Thompson 2.

Harlan (13) – Cooper Thomas 9, Maikhi Latham 2, Jett Luttrell 2.

•••

Knox Central (43) – Grant Miller 13, Casey Bright 11, Austin Bargo 11, Jaxon Collins 4, Waylon Frazier 2, Jacob Taylor 2.

Harlan (29) – Dylan Cox 13, Nate Montanaro 6, Gage Bailey 5, Will Shepherd 5.

•••

Knox Central (50) – Ethan Abner 14, Christian Bargo 7, Cameron Dunn 6, John Hobbs 6, Dallas Merida 6, Connor Broughton 5, Ethan Fisher 4, Steven Perkins 2.

Harlan (9) – Brayden Doan 3, Andre Forester 2, Dayjuan Forester 2, Brayden Howard 2.

•••

Williamsburg (33) – Reece Hatcher 15, Chase Meddals 8, Lane Jeffreys 6, Andy Shelton 2, Aaron Taylor 2.

Harlan (22) – Eli Fryer 11, Jaxon Perry 5, Landon Myers 4, Camron Witt 2.

•••

Harlan (19) – Cooper Thomas 12, Ryder Lemar 3, Maikiah Latham 2, Brysen Robinson 2.

Williamsburg (13) – Lane Wilson 4, Chase Goble 3, Mason Bishop 2, John Wyitt 2, Brady Peters 2.