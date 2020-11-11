November 12, 2020

  • 55°

PHOTO: Freedom isn’t free

By Emily Sargent

Published 4:49 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

On Veterans Day, we celebrate the lives of our brave men and women who have served our country during times of war and times of peace. Freedom is not free, but we are thankful to the ones who have sacrificed their time and even lives for the rights we have on American soil. (Photo by Emily Sargent)

Print Article