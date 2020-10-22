PHOTOS: Get outta town!

Mountains in southeastern Kentucky are a staple to the region, and that includes Knobby Rock in Harlan County. Situated high above numerous ridges in Blanton Forest, hikers can trek to the top of the ridge to walk across its rocky surface. For those who dare an even longer trip up, tourists and locals can also visit The Maze and Sand Cave high up from the valley floor on a trail that snakes through trees and creeks. Your body will thank you for the workout, while your soul absorbs the breathtaking views we call home. (Photos by Emily Sargent)