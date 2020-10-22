Courthouse news for Oct. 21

Compiled by Paul Lunsford

DISTRICT COURT CASES

Curtis R. Pace Jr., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc.(first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Dec. 8.

Samantha Joann Asher, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Jackie Ray Blaine, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

William Blevins, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Phillip B. Burkhart, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Robbie Burkhart, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear a seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – continued for arraignment Dec. 28.

Melissa Ann Caldwell, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pretrial conference set Feb. 15, 2021.

Jason Callahan, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Lenora Campbell, alcohol intoxication in a public place, possession of marijuana – continued for jury trial Oct. 27.

Jimmy Cannon, no operator’s/moped license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – pretrial conference set Feb. 15.

Phyllis Carolari, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate – continued for arraignment Dec. 28.

Hurlen Jonathan Couch, 40, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to use child restraint device in a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – failed to appear for hearing.

Allen Curry, 36, first-degree criminal trespassing – failed to appear for hearing.

Robert Curry, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) – continued for arraignment Dec. 28.

Patricia Davidson, 27, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), third-degree criminal trespassing – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Dec. 14.

Lucus Davis, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc.(first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Dec. 8.

Christopher P. Gilbert, possession of marijuana, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, reckless driving – pretrial conference set Feb. 15.

Dennis Casey Grubbs, 31, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs etc. (first offense), menacing, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Dec. 8.

James Grubbs, illegal possession of Legend drug, controlled substance prescription not in original container – jury trial set Feb. 9.

James G. Grubbs, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, improper registration plate – jury trial set Feb. 9.

Raymond Douglas Hall, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Bobby A. Helton, fourth-degree assault with minor injury, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct – pretrial conference set Feb. 15.

Harvey Herron, 53, reckless driving, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Dec. 28.

Brooke N. Hensley, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Dec. 8.

April Johnson, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment Dec. 28.

Bobbie M. Johnson, two counts of terroristic threatening – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Feb. 9.

Kevin Jones, 25, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

Amy Michelle Lake, 42, careless driving, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – failed to appear for hearing.

Jason Lumpkins, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc.(first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, no operators/moped license, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Jan. 12.

Tyler Madden, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not to operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Amber Lynne Maggard, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance prescription not in original container – failed to appear for hearing.

Jeffery W. Massengale, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – pretrial conference set Feb. 15.

Benjamin Michael Middleton, 41, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle with one headlight, license plate not illuminated, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, careless driving – failed to appear for hearing.

Brooklyn Middleton, 19, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set March 2.

Teresa L. Middleton, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – pretrial conference set Feb. 15.

Robert Neal, speeding (24 miles per hour over the limit), reckless driving, failure to wear seat belt, second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), no opefrator’s/moped license – pretrial conference set Jan. 25.

Derrick Parker, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Dec. 8.

Jerome Price, criminal littering, failure to wear seat belt, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card – pretrial conference set Feb. 15.

Antonio Roman-Lozano, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle – pretrial conference set Feb. 15.

Pete Rowe, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, all-terrain vehicle violations – pretrial conference set Feb. 15.

Misty K. Smiley, operating vehicle with one headlight, driving on a DUI suspended license (first offense), operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc.(second offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Jan. 12.

David Smith, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – jury trial set Feb. 9.

Timothy Shane Smith, 34, theft-receipt of stolen credit/debit card, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card (under $500 with a six-month period) – failed to appear for hearing.

William Franklin Sullivan, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Dec. 8.

April Turner, 40, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – dismissed.

Gary Lee Turner, 51, alcohol intoxication in a public place, menacing, resisting arrest – failed to appear for hearing.

Demetric Washington, 35, second-degree assault (domestic violence), first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment – waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent).

Bobby Watts, 43, two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – continued for review Dec. 7.

Oscar Whitehead, 40, theft by deception (under $500) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Feb. 9.

Brad Blevins, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), registration and title requirements vehicle not to operate on highway, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Sherry L. Burgan, 37, second-degree criminal trespassing – failed to appear for hearing.

Gary Dean Burkhart, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

John Cabbell, possession of marijuana – continued for jury trial Oct. 27.Corey Michael Jones, 23, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.

George Bonnelle Chandler, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Hurlen Couch, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Amber Hall, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Mary G. Hatffield, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

William Hendrix, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Gale Howard, 36, receiving stolen property (under $10,000) – continued for preliminary hearing Oct. 26.

Marco Hopkins, criminal littering – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

April D. Leisge, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Rocky Dewayne Napier, 46, failure to wear seat belt, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), operating vehicle with expired operator’s license – failed to appear for hearing.

Casey J. Neal, careless driving – failed to appear for hearing.

Casey J. Neal, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury), alcohol intoxication in a public place – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

John M. Roberts, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment Nov. 30.

Jason Russell, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs etc. (first offense) – jury trial set Nov. 10.

Joshua Shanks, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Darrell G. Shepherd, 56, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate – failed to appear for hearing.

Brittany Rena Sizemore, 33, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set March 1.

Briana Nicole Smith, 25, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.

Leslie D. Smith, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Tina Smith, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Tyler Smith, 19, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not to operate on highway – failed to appear for hearing.

Sandra Kaye Stevens, 52, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), third-degree criminal trespassing – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set March 1.

Michael Strickland, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Nov. 16.

Paul E. Thomas, 42, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.

William C. Turner, speeding (eight miles per hour over the limit), improper passing, failure to give or improper signal, following another vehicle too closely – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Donald Wallace, 47, of Coxton, alcohol intoxication in a public place – failed to appear for hearing.

Tiffany Lynn Whitfield, 24, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – dismissed on proof.

Nicholas T. Wilson, 40, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card – dismissed on warning and proof.

Ronald Tracy Wynn, failure to wear seat belt – continued for preliminary hearing Oct. 26.

Leah Shay Thomas, 18, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded guilty, fined $193 and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months. Stay off Walmart property).

Condra Sue Crabtree, 61, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set March 1.

Ronnie Nantz, 44, failure to wear seat belt, driving on a DUI suspended license (first offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana – continued for pretrial conference Feb. 1.

Michelle Lee Boring, theft of services, third-degree criminal mischief – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Joshua Nantz, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Brad Florek, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Donovan Gabriel Mabelitini, failure to wear seat belt, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces, first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Carolyn Middleton, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, reckless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license to be in possession – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Derrick Logan Polly, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), registration and title requirements vehicle not to operate on highway, booster seat violations, failure to wear seat belt, no tail lights, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – jury trial set Oct. 27.

Melissa Taylor, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Marco Hopkins, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Lisa Ogan, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not to operate on highway – continued for arraignment Oct. 26.

Denver Simpson, speeding (25 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, careless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (second offense) – jury trial set Oct. 27.

Timothy Foley, 32, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to give or improper signal – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed on proof and warning.

Jessica Logan, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – jury trial set Oct. 27.

Millard Cecil Seals, failure to give or improper signal, license to be in possession, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (third offense) – jury trial set Oct. 27.

Maryann B. Caldwell, failure on non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – jury trial set Oct. 27.