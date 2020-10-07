Off to the races at the Black Bear Invitational

Lynn Camp cross country coach Marc Estep talked to two members of his team during the Black Bear Invitational on Saturday. Estep was a member of three regional championship cross country teams under Leo Miller at Harlan from 1985 to 1987 and was a state champion in track in the 800 meters. (Photo by John Henson)

Runners left the starting line at the Black Bear Invitational on Saturday. Harlan County senior Caleb Brock was the individual winner with a time of 18:07.12. North Laurel edged HCHS for the team championship. (Photo by John Henson)

