Technology help desk formed to assist students, parents

A help desk is now available in the Harlan County Public School District to assist students and parents with various technology-related issues.

Technology Director Brent Chitwood said two graduates from the school district have been selected to assist the students, parents and staff when needed.

Austin Hall and Jeffery Saylor will staff the desk from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We greatly appreciate Superintendent Brent Roark and the Harlan County Board of Education for allowing us these two positions to help meet the needs and to better serve our students and families quickly when they experience technology-related issues,” he said. “The help desk provides another layer of assistance to support our students, teachers and staff.”

Chitwood said he was pleased to be able to offer employment on his staff to two of the district’s graduates.

“They will be taking care of basic issues and sending the bigger issues to the senior technology staff,” said Chitwood. “I know this has been a crazy year, but I believe we will come out of this as a stronger district with new tools to help educate the students of Harlan County.”

Hall is a 2014 graduate of Harlan County High School. He earned an associate’s of arts and science at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College. He holds Cisco and IC3 certifications. He is currently working toward additional certifications.

Saylor is a 2013 graduate of Harlan County High School. He earned his associate’s in arts from SKCTC in 2018. He holds various technology certifications. He has experience with computer and technical repairs.

Students, parents or guardians needing assistance can call 606-574-9928.

The help desk technicians can assist with Chromebook and login issues. If the technicians are assisting other callers, you may leave voicemail and they will return your call promptly.

