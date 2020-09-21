Two dead, one seriously injured after crash in Benham

A fatal accident in Benham left two dead Friday night after their car struck an abandoned home. One passenger was flown from the scene to the Johnson City Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Lakweasha Estes, 23, was operating a 2012 Kia Forte when dispatch received a call of the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of KY 160 and Hemlock Street at 10:31 p.m.

Troopers said Estes and her passengers were traveling west on KY 160 when the vehicle crossed the centerline before exiting off the eastbound shoulder, striking an abandoned residence on Hemlock Street.

Harlan County Coroner Phillip Bianchi pronounced Estes and 28-year-old Ricky Osborne dead at 12:30 a.m. Osborne was reportedly sitting in the backseat at the time of the crash.

Tommy Miles, the 33-year-old front passenger, was airlifted from the scene to the Johnson City Medical Center due to the injuries he sustained.

KSP Troopers Tate Knight and Logan Miracle responded to the accident, with Detective Andy Soltess present as reconstructionist.

