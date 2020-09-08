What’s Goin’ On

The Harlan Enterprise will publish local events in the community calendar for free as space allows. We do not accept submissions via phone. All submissions should be emailed to emily.sargent@harlanenterprise.net or dropped off at our office, 211 E. Central St., Ste. 102, Harlan. Submissions should be received no later than four business days prior to the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days prior to the event. Announcements are also available at harlanenterprise.net

If your event has been canceled because of COVID-19, contact Emily Sargent for changes at emily.sargent@harlanenterprise.net.

SEPT. 11-13

— Weekend revival services at The Well will be held Sept. 11-13. Schedule: Friday at 7 p.m., John Carter with special music; Saturday at 7 p.m., Ponder family, Darla Carter Heflin and Billy Dean Shelton to speak a blessing over the ministry; Sunday at noon, Maryland Ponder preaching and singing. Join Pastor Sharon Stewart and others at The Well, 2521 W. KY 72, Harlan.

SEPT. 13

— Homecoming for Speedwell Church of God will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. Brother Lonnie Lyke will be preaching and The Powers Family will be singing. Pastor Daniel Ellison and the congregation invite everyone to attend.

SEPT. 15

— A virtual public meeting will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, via Zoom conference call at the Harlan Center. The purpose of this meeting is to provide general information to the public regarding purchasing two cruisers for the Harlan Police Department through USDA Rural Development funding. To join the Zoom public meeting, call 929-436-2866 or use the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81003712962. The meeting ID is 810 0371 2962. The public is invited to attend the virtual meeting and comment on any issues related to the proposed project.

SEPT. 17

— The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its second annual Meet the Candidates forum at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, via Facebook Live. For more information, visit the Chamber’s website.

MONDAYS

— Celebrate Recovery United Harlan meetings at Harlan Baptist Church are canceled until further notice. There will be livestream lessons on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. You must first ‘like’ the Facebook page (CRUnitedHarlan) to watch the broadcast. Contact Lauren Hendrickson with questions at 606-273-8681. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step program of recovery for people who struggle with any hurts, habits or hang-ups.

TUESDAYS

— Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a foster parent. Free orientation classes are held from 5 to 6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

TUESDAYS, THURSDAYS

— The Harlan County Humane Society will host Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. $20 plays all games. All proceeds benefit the Humane Society.

THURSDAYS

— Enjoy a story as Ms. Elizabeth presents captivating stories and fun crafts each Thursday at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Harlan County Public Library. Children of all ages are welcome.

— The Harlan County High School site-based decision-making Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 3:15 p.m. in the HCHS Media Center.

SATURDAYS, SUNDAYS

— With Love from Harlan, a local nonprofit organization, is now providing weekend meals (except the last Sunday of each month) at Christ Church in Harlan, located across from Harlan High School. Meals are served from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

• • • •

— Ann’s Pantry, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in need of non-perishable food items and monetary donations. To donate, contact David Gross at 606-573-1464 or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731.

— The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single- and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area, which includes Harlan, Bell, Whitley and Knox counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire — often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.

