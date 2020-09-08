September 8, 2020

  • 72°
Emergency lights flashing on police cars at night at the scene of an accident or crime. Focus shifts from lights in the foreground to the lights in the background.

Harlan woman found dead in Illinois

By Emily Sargent

Published 4:42 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020

A Harlan woman’s body was recently found in a ditch off the Illinois 160 on-ramp westbound U.S. 50 near Trenton, Illinois. The death is under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

Charity M. Greene, 46, was positively identified Thursday evening, according to a police report. The cause of death has yet to be reported until the results of an autopsy performed on Aug. 29 are returned.

Greene was identified after investigators reached out to the public for help with a description of her tattoos.

Anyone with information about Greene’s whereabouts before the discovery of her body is asked to contact Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 at 217-342-7879 or william.sandusky@illinois.gov.

Sign-up for our free newsletter!

* indicates required



Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports