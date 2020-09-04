Harlan Co. School District announces food program extension

From the Harlan County School District

The Harlan County School District has been authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to return to the Summer Feeding Program.

“This is great news for our families as we will now be able to continue providing meals for all residents of the home who are one to 18 years of age,” said Superintendent Brent Roark.

These are not the emergency meal boxes that were sent out over the summer but an extension to allow the current food program to serve children not in school.

If you have already signed up for the food program at school this fall, you do not need to sign up again. If you haven’t signed up for the program which began with pickup and deliveries this past Monday, you will need to complete a simple form.

Print the attached form, complete it and bring it to the nearest bus stop on Tuesday, Sept. 8, when meals are delivered. If you do not have access to a printer, forms will be available at the bus stop.

Buses will leave all schools at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday and will arrive shortly at stops along the routes.

There is no delivery on Monday, Sept. 7, due to the Labor Day holiday. Delivery will resume on Monday the following week (Sept. 14.)