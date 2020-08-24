August 24, 2020

You’ll need to turn your noses toward the sky for this one. Placed decoratively on the face of brick, “Creech 1914” watches over one of the busiest streets in downtown Harlan. Answer to previous week: Entrance to building behind Sports Cafe. (Photo by Emily Sargent)

In Harlan, but where?

By Emily Sargent

Published 11:41 am Monday, August 24, 2020

