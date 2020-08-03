CONTEST: Winner takes home free two-year subscription and mystery box



We’ve officially reached 14,900 likes on Facebook thanks to our incredible followers!

Each of you have contributed to keeping your local newspaper running during this pandemic, so we wanted to do something to give back to you.

Although we appreciate the 14,900 likes and follows from our loyal readers, we want to keep pushing and get this page to 20k.

What better way to do that than host a contest to benefit both local businesses in Harlan, your local paper and give back to people like you in the process?

We will select one person for a FREE grand prize for helping us reach our goal of 20k likes on Facebook!

This prize will consist of a FREE two-year subscription to our newspaper with your choice of print or E-edition.

You will also receive a giant mystery box filled cram packed with merchandise from local businesses around the county, which is already growing by the second. Harlan Tourism, Coming Up Roses and Frost Tech Services are some of the included businesses, to name just a few.

The winner will also be featured in an edition of the Harlan Enterprise.

Sound like something you’d want to win?

Follow the directions below and we’ll select one person from the comment section of our post on Facebook as the winner of our Enterprise Go-for-Goal Contest!

One lucky person will be drawn during a Facebook livestream once we reach 20k.

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO

— “Like” our Facebook page if you haven’t done so already.

— “Share” this post and ask your friends and family to participate.

— Comment “Read local” + a picture with one of our newspapers in the comment section of this post.

— Sign up for our FREE newsletter by entering your email in the field above or below this article. By signing up, you will receive the latest updates via email with the latest news and sports coverage for Harlan County all at the click of a button.

THE RULES

— Only one comment allowed per person.

— You must be receiving the newsletter to be entered into the drawing.

— The winner must not be related to an Enterprise employee.

— If chosen, you must claim your prize within five business days of the announcement. Another individual will be selected if the mystery box is not claimed within the allotted time.

Want to donate something from your business to make this box a little sweeter and promote yourself through a FREE sponsor page in the Enterprise?

Contact Emily Sargent at emily.sargent@ harlanenterprise.net for more details.