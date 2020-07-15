Huff participates in HOBY

Jackson Huff represented Harlan County High School in Kentucky’s Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership summit June 18-19. Huff is a rising sophomore. He is the son of Lonnie and LeAnne Huff of Harlan. The HOBY mission is to inspire and prepare future young leaders for a life dedicated to leadership, service and innovation. HOBY empowers young people to dream big, make an impact and change the world. Leadership programs are designed to prepare students to turn their ideas and goals into reality. The summit is virtual as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Huff participated online from his home. (Photo submitted)