Harlan County arrest records

The following individuals were recently lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center:

Gary Planck, 43, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 19. He was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, failure to surrender revoked/suspended operator’s license and operating on suspended/revoked license (DUI);

Angela Robbins, 30, of Berea, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 21. She was charged with second-degree criminal mischief;

Eva Buell, 43, of Pathfork, was arrested by probation and parole officials on May 21. She was charged with a probation violation;

Timothy Smith, 34, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 21. He was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing and two counts non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;

Glenn Marlow, 33, of Grays Knob, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 21. He was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence and license to be in possession;

Ellevina Cottrell, 37, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 23. She was served with a parole violation warrant;

Isaiah Mclendon, 21, of Harlan, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on May 26. He was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to appear and two counts non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;

Audon Roman-Castrejon, 44, of Cumberland, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 26. He was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence and no operator’s license;

Michael Bennett, 24, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on May 26. He was charged with public intoxication of controlled substance (excluding alcohol), second-degree disorderly conduct, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and two counts contempt of court;

Michael Vanwinkle, 56, of Loyall, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on May 26. He was charged with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO;

Lakweasha Estes, 23, of Lynch, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on May 27. She was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication of controlled substance (excluding alcohol) and alcohol intoxication in a public place;

Jonathan Pennington, 40, of Whitesburg, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 28. He was charged with speeding (25 mph over limit) and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

Douglas Middleton, 50, of Coxton, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on May 31. He was charged with four counts non-payment of court costs/fees/fines and failure to appear;

Roger Gibson, 54, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 1. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (minor injury);

Melissa Taylor, 41, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 1. She was charged with fourth-degree assault (minor injury).

