Get free access to online GED prep course

In an effort to help people gain their high school equivalency diplomas and change their lives for the better, GED Testing Service has partnered with Kentucky Educational Television to offer free access to KET’s FastForward preparation course through June 30.

FastForward is an effective, mobile-friendly study system offering comprehensive online preparation for the GED test.

“We are excited to partner with KET to offer online GED prep to assist thousands of adult learners in need of resources to start or continue their GED preparation,” said Vicki Greene, President of GED Testing Service. “It is our hope that this helps students remain motivated and focused on their educational journey despite the challenging and uncertain circumstances we are all facing.”

“KET and the GED Testing Service both enjoy a longstanding tradition of assisting learners and helping people improve their lives through education,” said Shae Hopkins, KET’s executive director and CEO. “Especially during this unprecedented time in our nation, we’re thrilled to provide such a wonderful opportunity to further serve those without a high school diploma.”

Students can access the FastForward program on a smartphone, tablet, or computer—anytime, anywhere they have an internet connection. Additional program highlights include:

Instruction across all four subjects and all GED test question types.

Pretests students take at the beginning generate a study plan to help them skip what they already know and get right to the units they need most.

This self-directed online course has interactive lessons with video and lots of practice.

The study system, normally priced at $129, is free to all users with a GED.com student account provided through GED Testing Service, the sole provider of the official GED® test. To create an account at GED.com, students only need to provide a name and email address—no credit card is required.

The GED test program prepares graduates for success in postsecondary education and beyond. More than 50% of GED graduates are attending college and certificate programs. GED graduates are also enrolling in these programs more quickly and remain enrolled from semester to semester. Educational attainment can also improve long-term health and economic outcomes. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that individuals with a high school credential earn $9,000 more per year than those without a diploma.

The FastForward promotion is the product of a longstanding partnership between GED Testing Service and KET.

More information about the KET FastForward study system can be found here (www.KETFastForward.org). Students interested in creating a GED.com account to start the courses should begin here (https://app.ged.com/signup).

About GED Testing Service The GED test has opened doors to better jobs and college programs for more than 20 million graduates since 1942. The GED test is accepted by virtually all U.S. colleges and employers. As the creator of the one official GED test, GED Testing Service has a responsibility to ensure that the program continues to be a reliable and valuable pathway to a better life for the millions of adults without a high school diploma. GED Testing Service is a joint venture between the American Council on Education and Pearson.

About Kentucky Educational Television Kentucky Educational Television (KET) is Kentucky’s statewide public television network and a trusted source for high-quality educational resources. KET is the largest nonprofit GED® education publisher in the United States. Our FastForward learning system helps adult learners prepare for high-school equivalency tests, college and careers.