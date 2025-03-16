Lady Dragons reaching for new heights with veteran squad back Published 8:53 pm Sunday, March 16, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By John Henson

Sports Writer

After struggling through several seasons when potential had yet to meet results, the Harlan Lady Dragons put it together at just the right time last spring. Harlan rallied in the first round of the 52nd District Tournament to edge Middlesboro in eight innings, then held off a Harlan County comeback in the finals to win the first district title in program history.

With eight starters back, including four who will be playing college softball this time next year, the Lady Dragons are in position to leave last year’s success in the dust with a senior-dominated squad loaded with experience and talent.

“Our girls are excited to get started this year,” said coach David Overbay. “They did some things last year never done at this school. We are looking to build on it this year.”

The Lady Dragons are led by two four-year starters who are ranked among the region’s top 10 players in third baseman Ella Lisenbee and catcher Addison Jackson.

Lisenbee, who plays with a Pete Rose-style of hustle both in the field and on the bases, hit .451 last year with two homers, 28 RBI and 21 steals in 21 attempts. Lisenbee is considering several college offers before making her choice.

“She’s hard-nosed and plays year round. She’s committed to softball and has a great work ethic,” Overbay said. “I think we have three of the best players in the 13th Region with Lisenbee, (Addison) Jackson and (Ella) Farley.”

Jackson has been one of the 13th Region’s top hitters for several years and is coming off a monster junior season when she hit .591 with 55 hits, 10 home runs and 44 RBI. She helped lead the Lady Dragons to the 52nd District Tournament title and a 14-19 record that exceeded their win total from the previous three years combined.

“She’s got a cannon for an arm and is another who plays year round,” Overbay said. “She sets a great example for the rest of the team. She’s tough and takes a beating sometimes but is a great catcher and hitter.”

Senior shortstop Ella Farley ignites the power-packed Harlan offense with her speed at the top of the order and provides a dependable defender at one of the most important positions. Farley, who signed with the University of Pikeville, hit .364 last season with 36 hits and 38 runs scored. She was second on the team in stolen bases behind Lisenbee with 15. She made the play of the year to end the district tournament when she threw out the potential tying run at the plate to close the game against HCHS.

“She’s a constant for us. She works extremely hard with a great attitude,” Overbay said. “She gets a little overshadowed sometimes on offense. She had a great season last year but when you have Lisenbee and Jackson and Fields and they are hitting dingers she gets overshadowed. She does so much for us in a quiet way.”

Abbi Fields, who signed with Alice Lloyd, provides a massive power threat at first base. She had two homers and a single in a 6-5 win in eight innings over Middlesboro, then added a two-run homer in a 4-3 win over Harlan County in the district finals. Fields made her college choice official last month when she signed with Alice Lloyd College. She hit .321 as a junior last spring, with seven homers and 31 RBI along with 27 hits. She hit .377 as a sophomore with four homers and 26 RBI along with 29 hits.

“She has power and arm strength. She also has a great attitude and is one of our vocal leaders,” Overbay said. “She has grown as a player and a person over the last four years. She finished the season about as well as you could hope. The last three weeks were the best she has ever played.”

Lacey Lemarr, a freshman, takes over at second base.

“She finished the season with us last year as an eighth grader. She has put in a ton of work and is not the same player she was last year,” Overbay said. “I think she’s ready to step in and help us.”

Addison Campbell, a first-year player as a freshman, will see action at second base and the outfield.

Ava Nunez, a senior who hit .271 last season with 23 hits and 17 RBI, is back in center field.

“She moved to center late in the season last year and made some big plays for us,” Overbay said. “She’s a natural out there. She has a great attitude and is a great leader.”

Gracie Hensley, a sophomore who hit .267 last year with 16 hits, is back in left field.

“She is another basketball player who is just now getting back with us,” Overbay said. “She is pretty fast and can make plays in the outfield. She’s tough and covers a lot of ground. She came into her own last year.”

Ally Kirby, a senior who was a part-time starter and pinch hitter last season with a .174 average, will take over in right field.

“She’s earned her spot. She came in this year with a different outlook,” Overbay said. “She can play that spot.”

Eighth-grader Jordyn Smith, who shared time in the circle last year with Mallory McNiel, will take over as the full-time pitcher this season. She posted a 6-1 record with a 7.99 earned run average with 42 strikeouts. She is also a good hitter who posted a .435 average with 30 hits and 21 RBI.

“She had some medical issues last year, but once she settled in she helped us a lot. We’re putting a lot on her shoulders this year. She’s a very good pitcher and is also a very good hitter with power,” Overbay said.

Overbay is working to add some depth in the circle as Fields, Lisenbee, Jackson and Lemarr could also see time pitching.

“It’s a long season, and that’s a big load to carry,” he said.

Jaylyn Wynn, a junior, will see action at first base and the outfield. Peyton Wynn, a freshman, and Sariah Pace, an eighth grader, provided depth in the outfield, along with junior Raegan Goodman, who moves over from a key role on the basketball team.

Overbay hopes to repeat several of the accomplishments from a year ago with an even stronger finish.

“With numbers and a small roster, there is a big gap between our seniors and most of the rest of them, so staying healthy is always very important. If we can keep everyone healthy, we should be ready to go in tournament time. Most of the girls have been in their position so long, you have to juggle your lineup a lot if someone is out. Injuries have hit us in the past,” Overbay said. “Our goals are the same every year, winning the All “A,” then the district championship and then competing for the region. I always preach to them it’s about how you finish, now how you start. I don’t put a big emphasis on wins and losses. It’s how you grow and learn from your losses.”

Email newsletter signup

HHS schedule

March 17 at Claiborne, Tenn.

March 21 Letcher Central

March 22 at Lynn Camp

March 25 Bell County

March 27 Middlesboro

March 28 at Barbourville

March 31 at Elliott County

April 8 at Pineville

April 15 at Bell County

April 17 at Letcher Central

April 18 Knott Central

April 22 Harlan County

April 24 at Middlesboro

April 25 Shelby Valley

April 28 at Knox Central

April 29 Jenkins

May 1 at Harlan County

May 6 at Shelby Valley

May 7 at Jenkins

May 8 at Hazard

May 9 Knott Central

May 12 Barbourville

Mary 15 Hazard

May 16 Lynn Camp