Published 8:43 am Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Jerry Wayne Gross, 74, of Crab Orchard, Ky passed away at his residence on Sunday, March 9, 2025. Jerry was born in Harlan, Kentucky on January 4, 1951, to the late Kenneth and Mossie (Nolan) Gross. Jerry was a retired coal miner for Shamrock Mining Company, and was also a Heavy Equipment Operator for Clay Corman Environmentalist. Jerry loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and digging Ginseng. He also loved dirt track racing, and truly enjoyed family gatherings. Survivors Include: Two Children, Jerry Danny Wayne Gross Amy Michelle Gross Jackson Special Son, Shane Mullins Three Grandchildren, Javen Griffey, Jasmine Gross, and Brayden Gross Two Sisters, Beth Gross and Margaret (Dave) Drew Two Brothers, Clyde Gross and Denver Gross Preceded In Death By: Parents, Kenneth and Mossie Nolan Gross Two Brothers, Ronnie Gross and Junior Gross Two Sisters, Emma Scarbrough and Bea McQueen Funeral Services will be held 12 Noon on Thursday, March 13, 2025 Place of Services: McKnight Funeral Home Chapel, 147 Main Street, Crab Orchard, KY 40419 Officiating Minister: Bro. Travis Gross Place of Burial: Danville Memorial Gardens Public Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Pallbearers Include: Shane Mullins, David Drew, Chuck Moore, Jim McQueen, Javen Griffey, and John Denis